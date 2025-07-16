Aerial Invests in New Technology Center in Patrick County

RICHMOND, VA — The Virginia Economic Development Partnership today announced that Aerial Machine & Tool Corporation, a supplier and manufacturer of emergency breathing systems for military personnel and first responders, will invest $781,000 to design and construct Aerial’s Next Generation Breathing Technology Center and upskill five employees.

“For decades, Aerial has provided survivability solutions to military personnel and first responders, including emergency breathing systems and their accompanying support/sustainment equipment,” said Aerial’s President and CEO Thomas Weidley. “Enabled by our owners at Argosy Private Equity, the Aerial Next Generation Breathing Technology Center will provide purpose-built spaces and the latest technologies to not only sustain the existing emergency breathing systems and supplemental oxygen systems, but to design, develop, test and prototype future solutions for our warfighters and first responders to keep them safe and increase mission success. This center is exactly what we need to keep our team and our host, Patrick County, at the forefront of technology development in this critical, life-saving area for the nation.”

Not only will the new facility include equipment necessary to design, manufacture and test existing and next generation emergency breathing systems and supplemental oxygen systems, but the center also will support multiple upskill and cross-training development opportunities for Aerial’s existing workforce. The center also will provide opportunities for new employees to join the Aerial team.

“Aerial’s continued growth highlights both the strength of Patrick County’s manufacturing community and its impact on national defense,” said Patrick County Director of Economic Development and Tourism James Houchins. “We’re proud to support a company that blends technical excellence with a strong commitment to our military and local workforce.”

"Aerial exemplifies what it means to be dedicated—not just to Patrick County, but to our entire region, the Commonwealth, and the nation,” said Southern Virginia Regional Alliance Executive Director Linda Hutson Green. “Every time the U.S. Coast Guard launches a rescue mission, or the Department of Defense deploys soldiers or service dogs, we think of your team with pride. Your workers craft the highest quality gear and equipment—tools that help protect and save lives. Thank you for your unwavering commitment to our nation, to Patrick County, and to the employees who make it all possible.”

Founded in 1926, Aerial relocated to Patrick County in 1988. The company manufactures custom-engineered aviation combat equipment and water survivability solutions, including emergency breathing systems for military personnel and first responders who fly over or operate on the water. The emergency breathing systems are small scuba bottles that pilots, aircrew and passengers fly with in the event of an underwater egress emergency situation. The systems are reset every two years and have a 15-year life cycle, with some models requiring hydrostatic testing/inspection every five years. In addition to hundreds of technical sewing products, the company manufactures multiple water flotation devices and collars.

Aerial supplies the Department of Defense and first responder communities around the country with the most innovative and effective custom-engineered solutions capable of withstanding today’s dangerous operating environments. The company also offers training and doctrine development as part of its mission to save lives and increase mission success. Aerial maintains strong relationships with large government prime contractors and is a vital part of the global supply chain.

VEDP worked with Patrick County and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. VEDP will support Aerial’s employee retraining through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or upskilling their existing workforce to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

