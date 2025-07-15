Attorney General Dan Rayfield to Host Town Hall in Salem as Part of Federal Oversight Series

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield will host a public town hall Wednesday, July 23 at 6pm in Salem as part of his statewide “Federal Oversight Town Hall” series. The event is the 5th in a series focused on hearing directly from Oregonians who have been affected by federal actions. Many of these decisions impact healthcare, funding for research and grants, environmental protections, LGBTQ+ rights, and support for federal workers, veterans, schools, libraries and more.

“Just last week in Lincoln City, we heard from a NOAA worker who lost their job because of cuts coming out of D.C.,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “That’s not just a headline—it’s someone’s livelihood, and it’s happening across Oregon. Whether it’s a local grant drying up, a community library on the brink, or entire workforces suddenly out of a job, we’re seeing the real-world impact of federal decisions. These conversations we’re having in communities aren’t just for show—they help make sure our legal efforts stay connected to what people here are actually facing.”

The town hall is designed to help Attorney General Rayfield understand how federal decisions are playing out in Oregon communities and to shape legal strategies aimed at protecting the state’s interests. Oregon is currently involved in 30 multi-state lawsuits against the federal government. Many of those lawsuits have generated positive rulings that have protected more than $3.3 billion in state funding, thus far.

State Senator Deb Patterson and State Representatives Tom Andersen and Paul Evans will join Attorney General Rayfield as they hear from citizens at the Salem event.

Town Hall Details:

What: Safeguarding Oregon: Federal Oversight Town Hall

When: Wednesday, July 23rd at 6:00pm

Where: City of Salem Center 50+, 2615 Portland Rd NE, Salem

Who: Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield, Oregon State Senator Deb Patterson, and Oregon State Representatives Tom Andersen and Paul Evans

RSVP: bit.ly/July23Salem for people who would like to attend/submit questions during the event. If you are media, we would appreciate it if you could post this for your readers/viewers on your website.

FOR MEDIA: If you would like to interview Attorney General Rayfield *before* the event, please contact jenny.hansson@doj.oregon.gov.