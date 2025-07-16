Indus Threads Launches Debut Bridal Collection: Bold Accessories for Unforgettable 'I Dos'

Indus Threads has launched their bridal collection ahead of the wedding season - featuring unique statement pieces in bags, clutches and jewelry.

Bridal beauty, reimagined with artisanal craftsmanship and heart.

Over the past year, we noticed many of our clients were brides looking for statement pieces for their wedding. That’s when we knew we had something special to offer for that once-in-a-lifetime moment.” — Saadia Khan

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indus Threads , the impact driven accessories brand known for empowering artisans and elevating personal style, proudly announces the launch of its debut Bridal Collection - a line that celebrates love, legacy, and unapologetic elegance. Created for the bride who dresses up for her unforgettable moment, this collection arrives just in time for wedding season.The inspiration behind the bridal line came from the Indus Threads community.“Over the past year, we noticed so many of our clients were brides looking for statement pieces for their weddings,” said Saadia Khan, Founder of Indus Threads. That’s when we knew we had something special to offer for that once-in-a-lifetime moment. Whether you’re a wedding guest or it's your wedding, these accessories are designed to make a statement.”The new Bridal tab on IndusThreads.com offers a collection of intricately handcrafted clutches, jewelry, and hair accessories - perfect for ceremonies, receptions, and all the celebrations in between. Each piece is a marriage of modern design and traditional craftsmanship, handmade by global artisans to bring soulful beauty to your most cherished day. With this bridal launch, the brand brings its signature ethos to life through pieces that honor heritage and elevate the modern bride.“Because every bride deserves to shine—boldly, beautifully, unapologetically.”From delicate pearl details to rich embroidery and standout silhouettes, these accessories are designed to walk the aisle — and turn heads.One such bride-to-be, a climate journalist from Los Angeles, shared her thoughts:“Hi! I’m a climate journalist in LA. I saw your bags at the Clean Living Experience last week. Loved your pearl bag! I’m getting married and plan to get your bag for the big day and surrounding events!”Indus Threads Bridal Collection: Where every piece tells a love story.Now available at www.IndusThreads.com under the new Bridal tab."Elevate your 'I Do'."About Indus Threads:Founded in 2023 by a Silicon Valley based entrepreneur Saadia Khan, Indus Threads is fueled by a community that values slow fashion, bold statement designs, and meaningful impact. We’re not just shipping accessories globally - We’re sharing cultures, creating opportunities, giving back to the community through our charity partners, and proving that fashion can be both beautiful and purpose driven.

