Ensemble Completes Strategic Transformation and Rebranding of Sonoma County Resort into Vinarosa Resort & Spa

New luxury resort underscores Ensemble’s long-term vision, executional strength, and growing portfolio of experiential, design-driven hospitality assets

The transformation of Vintners into Vinarosa represents the realization of a long-held vision for Ensemble in Sonoma County.” — Conrad Garner, Managing Director of Ensemble Investments

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ensemble Investments, LLC (Ensemble) a national leader in real estate investment, development, and management, announced the completion of the $15 million-plus renovation and repositioning of the former Vintners Resort into Vinarosa Resort & Spa , a sophisticated new hospitality offering in Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The July 2025 debut marks a significant milestone for Ensemble’s growing portfolio of high-end, lifestyle-focused resorts, blending operational excellence with place-based design.The resort’s transformation was conceived and executed by Ensemble in partnership with award-winning hospitality design firm ARCSINE, reflecting a strategic investment in experiential luxury within California’s premier wine regions. The 92-acre working vineyard property has been fully reimagined with a refined new vision—introducing elevated guest accommodations, an entirely redefined arrival and lobby experience, enhanced culinary and wellness offerings, and a cohesive design narrative and landscape details that draws inspiration from the region’s viticultural heritage.“The transformation of Vintners into Vinarosa represents the realization of a long-held vision for Ensemble in Sonoma County,” said Conrad Garner, Managing Director of Ensemble Investments. “We have admired this region for years and saw in this property the ideal opportunity to apply our development and management expertise. Vinarosa is a natural complement to Bernardus Lodge & Spa in Carmel Valley and reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering distinctive, experience-driven hospitality in exceptional destinations.”Ensemble acquired the property in May 2023 in partnership with the Jackson family, recognizing an opportunity to reposition a beloved local resort into a destination-caliber experience aligned with the demands of today’s luxury traveler and group business seeking an elevated level of service. The investment included both physical redevelopment and operational realignment to raise the asset’s value and performance, while retaining the authentic character of Sonoma wine country.The project includes:• Comprehensive guestroom and bathroom upgrades, including custom millwork, handcrafted furnishings, and artisan tile and stonework.• A newly built lobby and gathering space featuring The Parlor—an amenity offering curated coffee and wine selections and expanded retail; anchored by a living tree.• An expanded resort pool experience with cabanas, hot tub, and full-service pool bar.• Enhanced meeting and event spaces for destination weddings and corporate retreats.• A re-envisioned spa and fitness facility, rebranded as the Spa at Vinarosa, with wellness programming and vineyard views.• Extensive exterior enhancements, including new pathways, fire pits, landscaped gardens, and outdoor lounge areas.The design, led by ARCSINE, was inspired by the charm of a Provençal estate and rooted in multigenerational storytelling. “The palette, materials, and layout draw deeply from nature and vineyard traditions,” said Elizabeth Dillon, Director of Interiors at ARCSINE. “It’s about discovering warmth, texture, and meaning in every space—from heritage art pieces to the reclaimed woods and timeless silhouettes.”Vinarosa’s culinary program, led by John Ash’s Executive Chef Sergio Howland, expands on the property’s agricultural assets with a reimagined farm-to-table menu, vineyard experiences, and curated events. The onsite vineyard, gardens, and orchards now support immersive guest programming from hands-on wine blending to chef-led harvest dinners.With Vinarosa, Ensemble continues its disciplined expansion into distinctive hospitality markets anchored by strong tourism demand, cultural identity, and long-term asset value. The project builds on the success of Bernardus Lodge & Spa, and the anticipated opening of La Bahia Hotel & Spa in Santa Cruz later this year, other Ensemble-owned resorts, and reflects the company’s expertise in enhancing value through thoughtful redevelopment and branding.“Vinarosa is a showcase of how we bring our vision to life—from identifying the right opportunity to executing a thoughtful repositioning that blends operational performance with design-forward hospitality,” said Garner. “It reflects Ensemble’s ability to unlock long-term value by creating places that resonate with both guests and the communities we serve.”Located just 60 miles north of San Francisco, Vinarosa Resort & Spa will further establish the Russian River Valley as a luxury wine country destination, alongside Sonoma County’s famed wineries and restaurants. Vinarosa Resort & Spa is located at 4350 Barnes Road in Santa Rosa.Over the past 30 years, Ensemble has successfully invested and developed more than $2 billion in real estate across the United States and has $2 billion in the pipeline, offering state-of-the-art property solutions in the hospitality, multi-family lifestyle, mixed-use, life science and commercial sectors. A widely respected leader in its industry, Ensemble strives for extraordinary design and thoughtful execution in its mission to deliver impactful developments that transform and inspire the communities they serve. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Ensemble has offices in Philadelphia and Phoenix. For more information and to follow on Instagram for Vinarosa Resort & Spa @vinarosaresortandspa and visit www.vinarosaresort.com , and Ensemble Investments @ensemble_cre and visit www.ensemble.net

