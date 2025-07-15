When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 15, 2025 FDA Publish Date: July 15, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness – Clostridium botulinum Company Name: KRASNIY OKTYABR INC. USA Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description EVISCERATE DRY SALTED VOBLA ARAL SILVER

Company Announcement

KRASNIY OKTYABR INC. USA. of BROOKLYN, NY, is recalling its “ARAL SILVER VOBLA” brand “ARAL”, because the product was found to be uneviscerated.

The fish were distributed nationwide through retail stores. The product comes in a clear plastic vacuum packaged bag with a blue label, containing two whole fish inside marked “Product of Kazakhstan”.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets food inspectors and subsequent analysis by NYS Food Laboratory revealed the product was not properly eviscerated prior to processing.

The sale of uneviscerated fish is prohibited because clostridium botulinum spores are more likely to be concentrated in the viscera than any other portion of the fish. Uneviscerated fish have been linked to outbreaks of botulism poisoning. Symptoms of botulism include dizziness, blurred or double vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

No illness has been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Consumers who have purchased packages ‘DRY SALTED VOBLA ARAL SILVER’ are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-858-6720.