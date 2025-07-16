Renewed Scrutiny of Epstein’s ‘Client List,’ Survivor Anouska De Georgiou Hosts Legal Experts on The Empowered Exchange

Brad Edwards and Brittany Henderson Share Behind-the-Scenes Legal Battles and Unreleased Details on The Empowered Exchange Podcast

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As public pressure intensifies around the long-rumored Jeffrey Epstein “client list,” survivor and advocate Anouska De Georgiou is using her platform to elevate one of the most urgent conversations in the country. On a gripping new episode of The Empowered Exchange, De Georgiou sits down with two people who have been on the legal front lines of the Epstein saga for well over a decade: attorneys Brad Edwards and Brittany Henderson of the Crime Victims Law Firm.This is not another speculative roundtable or second-hand commentary. This is first-hand perspective from people who have represented hundreds of Epstein’s survivors, including Virginia Giuffre — and from De Georgiou herself, who bravely came forward after years of silence.“I lived through it,” says De Georgiou in the episode. “I was one of them. And I’m still waiting for the full truth to be acknowledged — especially the truth about how many of us there really are.That question is dominating headlines once again, as renewed interest in court documents, unsealed files, and the infamous “black book” raises public demand for transparency. But as De Georgiou and her guests point out, this isn’t about celebrity gossip. It’s about accountability — and about restoring dignity to survivors whose names were erased while the powerful protected each other.For years, Edwards and Henderson have worked behind the scenes and in the courtroom to bring light to Epstein’s sprawling web of abuse. They share candidly in this episode about the resistance they faced, the system’s efforts to protect power over truth, and what the world still doesn’t understand about how Epstein operated.“The image of Epstein as some celebrity pimp is wrong,” Henderson explains. “This wasn’t transactional. He wasn’t running a money-making operation. It was about control — and that’s why his web was so hard to unravel.”The episode also touches on chilling moments from their investigations. One survivor, represented by their firm, recalled Epstein giving her detailed instructions on how to kill herself if she was ever in trouble — instructions eerily similar to the method of his own death.

Unraveling the Truth: Investigating High-Profile Abuse Cases

Legal Disclaimer:

