UNICORNS FILM OPENS JULY 18, LAUNCHING 'COME AS YOU ARE' CAMPAIGN TO AMPLIFY IDENTITY AND JOY

Unicorns - Only in Theaters July 18, 2025

A vibrant LGBTQ+ romance debuts in select art house cinemas nationwide, paired with a national social campaign

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York-based independent film distributor Cohen Media Group , in partnership with Notorious Productions , proudly presents Unicorns , a bold and heartfelt LGBTQ+ drama. Unicorns is a story about love, identity, and being seen—without apology. The film debuts in select art house cinemas nationwide starting July 18, 2025, in tandem with the launch of the “Come As You Are” social campaign—a celebration of identity and self-expression.Directed by Sally El Hosaini (The Swimmers) and James Krishna Floyd, Unicorns stars Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody) as Luke, a single father and mechanic in Essex, and newcomer Jason Patel as Aysha, a British-Indian drag queen navigating a double life. Their unexpected romance sparks a journey of love and self-discovery, offering a fresh portrayal of South Asian and LGBTQ+ identities. Having premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, the film has earned praise for its authentic storytelling and dynamic performances.Inspired by the themes of Unicorns, the “Come As You Are” campaign invites fans to share what makes them unique using #ComeAsYouAre on Instagram, TikTok, and other social media. Follow @unicorns.movie.usa for exclusive content, including queer creator takeovers and digital tools to amplify self-expression.“So many films ask us to fit in. This one dares you to stand out,” says co-directors Sally El Hosaini and James Krishna Floyd. “Come As You Are is about truth — messy, beautiful, unapologetic truth — and that’s why it resonates.”Unicorns opens at select art house cinemas this weekend, including:Landmark Theatres Sunset – West Hollywood, CA – July 18Opera Plaza Cinemas 4 – San Francisco, CA – July 18Quad Cinema – New York, NY – July 18Find tickets and additional theaters at cohenmedia.net.“Playing Aysha was like stepping into freedom,” says star Jason Patel. “This campaign honors every person who’s ever felt pressure to be anyone other than themselves.”CAMPAIGN HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:#ComeAsYouAre user-generated content encouraging audiences to complete the phrase, “I come as I am because…”Instagram takeovers and drag-forward content from queer creators and cultural leadersCommunity activations, limited-edition giveaways, and moments of branded magicSocial sticker packs, filters, and digital tools to promote self-expression and visibilityJOIN THE MOVEMENT:Follow @unicorns.movie.usa on Instagram, TikTok, Threads, Facebook, and Snapchat; follow @cohenmediagroup on Facebook, Instagram and X. Use the hashtag #ComeAsYouAre to tell the world what makes you you.“Pride may be winding down,” says Harris, “but Unicorns is just getting started.”ABOUT THE FILMCo-directed by BAFTA-nominated Sally El Hosaini (THE SWIMMERS) and BIFA-winning filmmaker/actor James Krishna Floyd, UNICORNS tells the story of a cross-cultural romance about a single father from Essex, England who works as an auto mechanic, and a British Indian drag queen living a double life. Ben Hardy (BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY) is Luke, forced to rethink his sexual identity when he unexpectedly falls in love with Aysha, (Jason Patel - feature film debut).ABOUT COHEN MEDIA GROUPFormed in 2008 by Charles S. Cohen, an executive producer of Frozen River which garnered two Academy Award nominations, the Cohen Media Group (CMG) is an Academy Award-winning independent theatrical distribution and production company, releasing the world's best in contemporary and classic cinema. Cohen Media Group distributes select films throughout North America, allowing the CMG team to devote their best efforts towards each film’s fullest potential. CMG has released multiple Academy Award-nominated films, including Timbuktu, Mustang, and 2017’s Academy Award-winner, The Salesman.In addition to a dedication to high-quality new releases, Cohen Media Group also restores classic films under the label, CohenFilm Collection. The restorations, which include the Merchant Ivory collection and the Buster Keaton catalogue, are re-released theatrically in pristine transfers and presentations. With a strong dedication to quality movies and a talented support team of experienced professionals, Cohen Media Group looks forward to a long future as part of the film industry’s distinguished horizon.ABOUT NOTORIOUS PRODUCTIONSNotorious Productions is a New York-based independent film and television company that develops, finances, and produces premium content for theatrical, broadcast, and streaming audiences worldwide.

