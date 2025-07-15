Costa Rica Resident Sentenced for Orchestrating Multimillion-Dollar International Telemarketing Scheme

A Costa Rica resident was sentenced today to more than 15 years in prison for carrying out a years-long telemarketing scheme that defrauded victims in the United States from a call center in Costa Rica.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Roger Roger, 41, of Costa Rica, led a fraudulent telemarketing scheme in which co-conspirators, who falsely posed as U.S. government officials, contacted victims in the United States to tell them that they had won a substantial “sweepstakes” prize. After convincing victims, many of whom were elderly, that they stood to receive a significant financial reward, the victims were told that they needed to make a series of up-front payments before collecting their supposed prize. Co-conspirators used a variety of means to conceal their true identities, including Voice Over Internet Protocol technology, which made it appear as though they were calling from Washington, D.C., and other locations in the United States. Roger recruited and taught others how to mislead victims on the phone and convince them to send money from the United States to Costa Rica for non-existent prizes. The evidence at trial showed that Roger and his co-conspirators stole over $4 million from their hundreds of victims.

In September 2024, Roger was convicted at trial of one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, four counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit international money laundering, and two counts of international money laundering. At sentencing, Roger was ordered to pay more than $3.3 million in restitution and to forfeit more than $4.2 million.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson for the Western District of North Carolina; Inspector in Charge Rodney Hopkins of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s (USPIS) Atlanta Division; Special Agent in Charge Karen Wingerd of the IRS Criminal Investigation’s (IRS-CI) Detroit Field Office; and Acting Special Agent in Charge James C. Barnacle Jr. of the FBI’s Charlotte Field Office made the announcement.

The USPIS, IRS-CI, and FBI investigated the case.

Trial Attorneys Andrew Jaco and Amanda Lingwood of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section are prosecuting the case. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs worked with law enforcement partners in Costa Rica to secure the arrest and February 2023 extradition of Roger.

If you or someone you know is aged 60 or older and has been a victim of financial fraud, help is standing by at the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311). This U.S. Department of Justice hotline, managed by the Office for Victims of Crime, is staffed by experienced professionals who provide personalized support to callers by assessing the needs of the victim, and identifying relevant next steps. Case managers will identify appropriate reporting agencies, provide information to callers to assist them in reporting, connect callers directly with appropriate agencies, and provide resources and referrals, on a case-by-case basis. Reporting is the first step. Reporting can help authorities identify those who commit fraud and reporting certain financial losses due to fraud as soon as possible can increase the likelihood of recovering losses. The hotline is staffed seven days a week from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Eastern time. English, Spanish and other languages are available.