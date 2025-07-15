Justice Department Reaches New Settlement to Protect U.S. Workers

The Justice Department announced today that it has secured a settlement agreement with H2A Complete II Inc., a Mississippi company, to address evidence that the company violated the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) when it unfairly tipped the scales to hire H-2A visa holders over U.S. workers for agricultural employment opportunities.

This settlement is the second since the Department re-launched its Protecting U.S. Workers Initiative. Originally launched during the first Trump Administration, the Protecting U.S. Workers Initiative targets, investigates, and brings enforcement actions against employers that intentionally discriminate against U.S. workers due to a preference for temporary visa workers.

Under the settlement, the company will pay $25,000 in civil penalties to the United States, undergo training, revise its employment policies, and not include excessive experience requirements in job postings that are unlawfully aimed at excluding U.S. workers from employment opportunities.

“American workers seeking jobs in their own country deserve priority,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “This Department of Justice will continue to protect our country’s workers from unlawful discrimination in favor of foreign nationals.”

“DOJ’s Civil Rights Division is protecting American workers from unlawful discrimination by employers that prefer to hire foreign visa workers instead of U.S. workers,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Protecting job opportunities for the American workforce is one of our top priorities.”

The public can call the Immigrant and Employee Rights free hotline at 1-800-255-7688 for workers or at 1-800-255-8155 for employers (1-800-237-2515, TTY for hearing impaired) for informal assistance; sign up for a live webinar or watch an on-demand presentation; email IER@usdoj.gov; or visit www.justice.gov/ier.