Justice Department, DEA Joint Announcement on Actions to Combat Drug Cartels & Drug Trafficking under DOJ’s Operation Take Back America Initiative

Attorney General Pamela Bondi and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Administrator Robert Murphy held a press conference to announce actions the Department is taking to combat drug cartels and drug trafficking under the Justice Department's Operation Take Back America Initiative.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.