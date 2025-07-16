SoftIron and Moon Equity Holdings Expand Strategic Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoftIron , Inc., a subsidiary of SoftIron, Ltd. the leader in true private cloud infrastructure has expanded its master reseller agreement with Openweb / IndeXr.ai a wholly owned subsidiary of Moon Equity Holdings Corp. (OTC: MONI), a company specializing in resilience technologies. The updated agreement further strengthens the relationship between the two companies, opening new channels for delivering high-performance data solutions to enterprise and public sector markets.“Indexr is more than a partner; they are enablers of next-gen resilience across sectors, and understand the value that our products can bring to enterprise IT” said Phil Straw, CEO of SoftIron.This expanded relationship reflects Moon Equity Holdings’ continued strategy of developing technologies and partnering with companies that support what it defines as the “Resilience Market,” a rapidly growing sector focused on ensuring operational continuity and security across critical digital infrastructure.“The relationship with SoftIron aligns perfectly with our mission to fortify critical infrastructure and digital resilience across enterprise and defense sectors,” said Steve Marshall, CEO of Moon Equity Holdings. “Together with SoftIron, we will be enabling greater access to tools that define the future of secure, high-integrity data ecosystems to a wider audience.”About SoftIronSoftIron is a Silicon Valley-based worldwide leader in true private cloud infrastructure. HyperCloud and VM Squared allow organizations to build post-quantum safe, fully compliant private clouds on-premises, delivering the flexibility and scalability of public cloud with unmatched security and operational simplicity. Learn more at www.SoftIron.com About Moon Equity Holdings CorporationMoon Equity Holdings Corporation develops breakthrough resilience technologies to safeguarding military, commercial, and consumer systems from cyber threats, climate disasters and disruptions ensuring operational continuity in an increasingly unstable world.For media or general inquiriesSoftIron: info@softiron.comInvestor Relations, Moon Equity Holdings Corp.: press@indexr.ai

