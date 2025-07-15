Missing Person Bulletin: Help Find Jeffrey Dahlquist

Missing Person Uncovering truth, Delivering justice

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENGLISH VERSION

The Long Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jeffrey F. Dahlquist, a 28-year-old man who went missing after being released from Los Angeles County Men’s Central Jail on May 22, 2025. Jeffrey was last seen at approximately 9:24 p.m. in Downtown Los Angeles. He was released on his own recognizance and is believed to be on foot without access to a vehicle, phone, or money. His destination is unknown, though he may have returned to the Long Beach area or be loitering near the jail. He suffers from both medical and mental health conditions, making his safe recovery all the more urgent. Jeffrey is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, approximately 5’07” tall and weighing 150 lbs. There is no known clothing description or distinguishing marks. His mother, Eshall Wright, is urging the public and media to assist in spreading awareness.

Anyone who believes they’ve seen Jeffrey or has information is asked to immediately contact: LBPD Missing Persons Detail: (562) 570-7246 Police Dispatch: (562) 435-6711 Or submit anonymous tips via LA Crime Stoppers at www.lacrimestoppers.org or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

Media Contact: Eshall Wright Phone: 424-471-3230

“We just want him home safe. If you’ve seen Jeffrey or think you might know where he is, please reach out,” said Ms. Wright.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

El Departamento de Policía de Long Beach solicita la ayuda del público para localizar a Jeffrey F. Dahlquist, un hombre de 28 años que desapareció después de ser liberado de la Cárcel Central para Hombres del Condado de Los Ángeles el 22 de mayo de 2025. Jeffrey fue visto por última vez aproximadamente a las 9:24 p.m. en el centro de Los Ángeles. Fue liberado bajo su propia responsabilidad y se cree que está a pie, sin acceso a vehículo, teléfono ni dinero. Su destino es desconocido, aunque podría haber regresado al área de Long Beach o estar merodeando cerca de la cárcel. Sufre de problemas médicos y de salud mental, lo que hace aún más urgente su recuperación segura. Jeffrey es descrito como hombre blanco con cabello castaño y ojos azules, mide aproximadamente 5’07” y pesa 150 libras. No hay descripción conocida de su ropa ni señas distintivas. Su madre, Eshall Wright, pide a la comunidad y medios de comunicación ayudar a difundir esta alerta.

Si alguien cree haber visto a Jeffrey o tiene información, por favor comuníquese de inmediato a: Unidad de Personas Desaparecidas de LBPD: (562) 570-7246 Despacho Policial: (562) 435-6711 También se pueden enviar pistas anónimas a través de LA Crime Stoppers en www.lacrimestoppers.org o llamando al 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

Contacto para medios: Eshall Wright Teléfono: 424-471-3230

“Solo queremos que vuelva a casa sano y salvo. Si ha visto a Jeffrey o cree saber dónde podría estar, comuníquese por favor,” declaró la Sra. Wright.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.