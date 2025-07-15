Caliber Metal Surpasses 25,000 Roofing & Siding Jobs Supplied, Backed by Network of Trusted Installers

CAMERON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caliber Metal LLC, a leading manufacturer and supplier of custom metal roofing and siding panels, proudly announces a major milestone: over 25,000 residential, commercial, and agricultural projects supplied across Central Texas. This achievement highlights Caliber Metal’s rapid growth and ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, custom roll-formed steel products with unmatched speed and reliability.

Serving regions including Temple, Killeen, Waco, College Station, and the Austin Metro, Caliber Metal has become the go-to source for durable, precision-made metal roofing and siding panels, including both exposed fastener systems (AG/PBR) and concealed fastener solutions (standing seam and flush wall).

“We’re proud to have played a role in protecting thousands of homes, businesses, barns, and commercial structures throughout Texas,” said Jason Escoto, President and Co-Founder of Caliber Metal. “What sets us apart isn’t just our product quality, it’s our speed, our people, and our strong network of trusted local installers.”

A key driver of Caliber Metal’s success is its trusted network of professional installers, allowing customers to pair premium materials with reliable craftsmanship. Whether it’s a residential roof, a commercial structure, or an agricultural building, Caliber’s partners help ensure every project is completed with quality, precision, and care.

With a centrally located 16,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Cameron, fast turnaround times, and over 50 color options backed by a 40-year Valspar warranty, Caliber Metal continues to raise the bar in the Texas metal supply industry.

About Caliber Metal LLC

Founded in 2017 and rebranded in 2020, Caliber Metal LLC is a Texas-based metal panel manufacturer and supplier specializing in roll-formed roofing and siding systems for residential, commercial, and agricultural use. The company is built on core values of honesty, craftsmanship, community, and customer-first service.

