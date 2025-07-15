Jaken Finance Group Opens 100% Financing Program for Real Estate Investors

Jaken Finance Group Launches Industry-Leading 100% Financing Program for Fix and Flip Investors No Money Down Fix and Flip Financing Now Available Nationwide

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jaken Finance Group ( https://jakenfinancegroup.com ), a boutique private lending firm specializing in real estate investment financing, today announced the launch of its new 100% financing program for fix and flip investors, giving both seasoned and first-time investors the opportunity to acquire and renovate investment properties with no money down. This bold initiative positions Jaken Finance Group as a top choice for real estate entrepreneurs seeking fix and flip loans and hard money lending solutions that maximize leverage and minimize upfront capital requirements.With the rising demand for value-add real estate investments, access to reliable real estate financing is critical. Jaken Finance Group’s 100% fix and flip financing program offers up to 100% loan-to-cost (LTC) on acquisition and renovation budgets, covering purchase price, rehab costs, and holding expenses. By offering no money down fix and flip loans, the program democratizes access to wealth-building through investment property loans, allowing investors to capitalize on market opportunities without tying up their own cash reserves.“Real estate investors shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to get the financing they need,” said Jason Taken, Founder and CEO of Jaken Finance Group. “Our 100% financing program for fix and flip projects eliminates traditional down payment barriers, accelerates deal velocity, and empowers entrepreneurs to scale their portfolios more efficiently. Whether you’re a seasoned flipper or embarking on your first renovation project, our streamlined process and competitive rates ensure you can act fast and stay ahead of the competition.”Program Highlights:100% Financing – Covers purchase price, construction costs, and holding expenses up to 100% LTC.Flexible Terms – 6- to 24-month loan terms tailored to project timelines.Competitive Rates – Fixed rates starting at 9.99% for qualified borrowers.Fast Funding – Credit decisions within 24–48 hours; funding as soon as 7-10 business days.No Pre-Payment Penalties – Repay early without additional fees.Nationwide Availability – Accessible to investors in all 50 states.By leveraging Jaken Finance Group’s fix and flip financing program, investors gain access to a comprehensive suite of investment property loans, including bridge loans, hard money loans, and construction financing. The inclusion of long-term rehab loans and short-term fix and flip loans under one roof simplifies the borrowing process, reducing paperwork and closing delays.Eligibility Requirements and Application ProcessTo qualify for the 100% fix and flip financing, borrowers must present:A detailed scope of work and realistic renovation budget.An after-repair value (ARV) appraisal or comparable market analysis.Evidence of relevant construction experience or a qualified general contractor.A clear exit strategy (sale or refinance).Applications are submitted through Jaken Finance Group’s online portal at jakenfinancegroup.com/apply. The portal features an intuitive interface for uploading project plans, budgets, and appraisal reports. Once submitted, applicants receive a personalized loan commitment letter outlining terms and funding timelines.Why Choose Jaken Finance Group?Expertise in Real Estate Investing: A team of underwriters and financing specialists with decades of combined experience in fix and flip loans, hard money lender services, and bridge financing.Transparent Fee Structure: No hidden origination fees, or underwriting surprises.Dedicated Support: A single point of contact throughout the loan lifecycle, ensuring clear communication and rapid issue resolution.“Our mission is to make real estate finance accessible, transparent, and aligned with investor goals,” added Taken. “By integrating our 100% financing program into a full suite of investment property lending solutions, we deliver the flexibility and speed that today’s market demands.”About Jaken Finance GroupJaken Finance Group is a privately held real estate finance firm based in Lake Zurich, Illinois, serving real estate investors nationwide. Specializing in hard money loans, bridge loans, fix and flip financing, and DSCR loans, Jaken Finance Group combines deep industry expertise with cutting-edge underwriting technology to deliver tailored financing solutions that drive returns and fuel growth. Visit https://jakenfinancegroup.com to learn more and apply.Press Contact:Jason TakenFounder & CEOJaken Finance GroupEmail: info@jakenfinancegroup.comPhone: (833) 264-7776

