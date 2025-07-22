Metal America is Redefining the Future of Homebuilding with Barndominiums

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metal America , the fastest-growing construction company in the United States, is leading the way in modern home construction with its barndominium offerings. Known for speed, strength, and simplicity, Metal America is now the gold standard in one of the hottest housing trends in the nation: barndominiums . Steel-framed, energy-efficient, and fully customizable homes designed for modern living.Since its founding in 2024, Metal America has rapidly expanded their service area across the United States, offering their standard products of carports, RV covers, and carports. But it’s the company’s “90-Day Dream Home” initiative that is capturing the attention of homeowners. With this program, Metal America delivers fully customized barndominium shells in as little as 90 days. This is an industry first.“We build people’s dream homes,” said Marcella Johnson, an account executive at Metal America. “They’re stronger, faster to build, more affordable, and highly customizable.”Metal America’s barndominiums are a healthy mix of both style and structural integrity. Built from 100% American-made steel and designed to withstand the elements, these homes are ideal for anyone looking to break free from overpriced traditional housing.The company’s rise in the barndo market is built on a few key pillars that set them apart from the rest:100% American-Made SteelEvery barndominium starts with high-quality, U.S.-manufactured steel. This ensures greater durability, longevity, and resistance to the elements, all while supporting American jobs.Nationwide Delivery in Record TimeMetal America’s streamlined model allows it to deliver and install barndominium shells virtually anywhere in the U.S. in under 90 days — a remarkable feat in today’s construction climate.Simplicity & Speed Without Sacrificing QualityFrom design to final delivery, the Metal America process is engineered for clarity and speed. Customers are guided through every step by a dedicated team, making what is typically a complicated process feel refreshingly simple and fun.Unmatched Customer Service“Speedy. Simple. Service. That is our mission statement," said founder Colin Knutson. With thousands of happy customers, Metal America is known for its obsession with client satisfaction. The social proof speaks for itself.Why Barndominiums?The barndominium trend is surging for several reasons. These structures are:- More Affordable- Faster to Build- Highly Customizable- Energy-Efficient- Built to LastAs interest rates remain high and traditional housing prices climb, barndominiums offer a more innovative alternative.Despite steel supply challenges and labor shortages, Metal America has remained resilient by committing to domestic production. This not only avoids overseas shipping delays but also keeps prices more stable than those of our competitors.“Metal America didn’t just test the waters with the barndominium trend. They went headfirst, and they’ve taken it over,” said Theron Penner, an industry expert. “They’ve simplified the process, made it faster, and done it all with American materials. That’s exactly what homebuyers want right now.”Looking ahead, Metal America plans to introduce new barndominium floor plans, on-site consultations, and expanded financing options to make home ownership more accessible to families nationwide.For more information about Metal America, visit www.metalbuildingsnorthamerica.com About Metal AmericaMetal America is the nation's fastest-growing construction company, delivering high-quality metal buildings, carports, garages, shops, commercial buildings, and barndominiums across the continental United States. Founded in 2024, the company is known for American-made steel, exceptional customer service, and one of the fastest delivery timelines in the industry.Contact Metal America

