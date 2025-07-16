Sheetak Releases QOOLSENSE™ Compact Thermal Test Chamber for Benchtop Thermal Cycling and Validation

QOOLSENSE Compact Thermal Test Chamber from Sheetak Sheetak Advanced Thermoelectrics

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sheetak Inc., a developer of advanced thermoelectric and solid-state cooling technologies, announces the launch of the QOOLSENSE™ Compact Thermal Test Chamber , a thermal testing solution built for benchtop use in engineering labs. QOOLSENSE enables precise thermal cycling, performance validation, and device characterization without the delays or space constraints typical of large thermal chambers.Engineers working with imaging sensors, photodetectors, laser sources, and other photonics components that often face limited access to shared thermal chambers. These systems are typically large, expensive, and frequently overbooked. QOOLSENSE addresses this challenge by providing a compact, repeatable thermal environment that fits on a lab bench and is immediately accessible when needed. It is ideal for thermal testing of devices sensitive to temperature extremes or gradients during development and characterization.Key Features of QOOLSENSE:• Compact form factor: 5 x 3 x 3.2 inches (12.7 x 7.6 x 8.1 cm)• Wide temperature range: -30 °C to 90 °C• Fast ramp rates: Cools at >2 °C/min, heats at <10 °C/min• Swappable device mounting plates for multi-unit testing• Transparent viewing window for in-test observation• External controller for precise setpoint control• Removable cable feedthrough for powering devices during testing• Built-in moisture purging system for condensation prevention“The QOOLSENSE thermal test chamber was designed to give engineers a dependable way to run thermal cycles, test failure modes, or validate thermal margins without interrupting their workflow,” said Ian Defilippi, Director of Product Management at Sheetak. “We speak to dozens of engineers stuck waiting for access to thermal chambers or improvising test setups. QOOLSENSE addresses that gap directly.”QOOLSENSE is suited for use in R&D, prototyping, and lab environments developing photonic components, optical sensors, defense and aerospace electronics, scientific instrumentation, and medical devices.Availability and InquiriesQOOLSENSE is available now through Sheetak’s direct sales team. For detailed specifications, product documentation, or ordering information, visit www.sheetak.com or contact info@sheetak.com. To watch a video about QOOLSENSE, click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9HZWYq5y2A About SheetakBased in Austin, Texas, Sheetak develops advanced thermoelectric, solid-state cooling, and energy harvesting technologies for high-performance electronics. With deep expertise in thermoelectric materials and device engineering, Sheetak delivers precision thermal management solutions for applications in photonics, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, computing, and medical systems. With U.S.-based manufacturing and design capabilities, Sheetak supports shorter development cycles and faster lead times, helping customers bring products to market more efficiently.

