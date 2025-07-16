Photo of Founder and Canadian Business Investor Israel Gimba Canadian Investor, Israel Gimba walking after a business meeting

Israel Gimba unveils Planitex - a groundbreaking step toward immersive AI-driven commerce and global spatial shopping experiences.

We’ve believed for years that AI and immersive technologies would converge. With Grok 4 reshaping what’s possible, the moment for Planitex has arrived and we’re ready to lead” — Israel Gimba

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grok 4's release has launched Planitex , finally. Planitex, the immersive commerce venture founded by Canadian investor and tech visionary Israel Gimba , officially announced today the public launch of its long-anticipated platform alongside the forthcoming opening of its initial funding round.The brainchild of Gimba, Planitex has been quietly in development since 2018, built on a bold vision: to merge artificial intelligence, spatial computing, and immersive commerce into a seamless global marketplace. Now, with the transformative release of Grok 4, the AI model redefining real time data analysis and advanced reasoning, the company is stepping confidently into the spotlight.“Commerce is evolving beyond borders, screens, and even language barriers,” said Israel Gimba, Founder and CEO of Planitex. “We’ve believed for years that AI and immersive technologies would converge to create a new era of global engagement. With Grok 4 reshaping what’s possible, the moment for Planitex has arrived and we’re ready to lead.”Gimba, known for his pioneering leadership in diversified ventures, is the founder of GimbaCorp , a Canadian investment firm overseeing businesses across technology, logistics, construction, media, finance, and events. Under his leadership, GimbaCorp has become a platform for launching innovative companies positioned at the forefront of emerging markets. His track record of spotting market shifts and building ventures ahead of the curve sets the stage for Planitex’s bold ambitions.A company spokesperson added, “Planitex has been nurtured on the principle that commerce is destined to transcend traditional borders and even screens. With Grok 4’s capabilities now a reality, the technological horizon finally matches our vision, making this the perfect time for Planitex’s global debut.”Grok 4’s launch earlier this month marked a leap forward in AI’s ability to deliver nuanced insights from complex data in real time. Its advanced reasoning powers signal a turning point in AI-driven economies one Planitex is primed to harness.The company plans to open its first funding round shortly, inviting a curated group of strategic investors seeking exposure to the future of AI-powered commerce and spatial engagement.Media Contact:Dominion Media Relationsgrace@dominionhq.com

