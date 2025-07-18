Contend Launches AI-Powered Legal Assistant to Expand Access to Justice in the UK

New data reveals a mounting social justice emergency. Contend steps in with AI-powered solutions.

UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New data reveals a mounting social justice emergency. Contend steps in with AI-powered solutions.A seismic yet largely invisible crisis is unfolding across the UK: millions of unresolved legal disputes, from unfair evictions to withheld wages, are leaving vulnerable individuals stranded, as traditional legal aid systems buckle under pressure. Innovative AI company Contend is sounding the alarm and offering a lifeline.The Scale of the CrisisIn recent years, Section 21 evictions have more than doubled, according to government statistics from the Ministry of Justice. Bailiffs removed nearly 3,000 households in just one quarter, a 39% rise compared to the previous year and the trend is continuing upward.At the same time, around 42% of UK residents lack access to local legal aid for housing issues, impacting over 25 million people. Legal deserts continue to widen, particularly in rural and low income regions.Key justice system stress indicators, drawn from Ministry of Justice data, include:- Landlord repossessions rose by 6%, increasing from 23,389 to 24,874.- Mortgage possession claims jumped 28%, rising from 4,035 to 5,182.- The Crown Court backlog now exceeds 77,000 criminal cases, as reported by HM Courts & Tribunals Service and legal sector observers.These numbers reflect a system stretched to its limits, where access to justice is no longer a guarantee.System Under StrainThe current funding model is unsustainable, and many firms are being forced to stop offering legal aid services altogether. The result? In some regions, up to 42% of households are unable to access emergency housing legal aid in 2024. These failures have triggered a growing sense of abandonment. Communities most in need of legal protection are being left behind, deepening inequality and further eroding public trust in the justice system.AI for Justice & Social EqualityImagine receiving an unlawful eviction notice or having wages withheld with no legal support available.Now, imagine instant, affordable help delivered directly to your phone.This is the mission of Contend, a UK-focused legal tech company using AI for good to democratise access to justice. The platform offers round-the-clock-legal help, clear advice in plain English, and document generation all at a fraction of traditional legal costs. Since launching in 2024, Contend has already been used by over 160,000 people across the UK.Why Is the System Failing?Critics cite chronic underfunding, outdated digital infrastructure, and cyber vulnerabilities as the root of the legal system’s breakdown.Advocates argue that by failing to modernise or expand legal aid, the government has allowed inequality to grow unchecked, effectively creating a two tier justice system that protects the wealthy while abandoning the rest.Academic and parliamentary reports echo this warning: unless access to legal support is restored, cycles of poverty and disenfranchisement will deepen further.The Game-ChangerContend is emerging as a bold and scalable response to the crisis. Here’s how it helps:Challenges:- Lack of affordable legal support: Many individuals cannot afford traditional legal services.- Overloaded courts and backlogs: The legal system is overwhelmed, causing significant delays.- Unstaffed legal aid regions: Entire regions lack sufficient legal aid personnel.- Outdated systems are prone to outages and cyberattacks.Contend’s Solutions: AI-driven support offers fast, accessible legal help without the high costs.- Streamlined court processes: Automated forms and simplified claims reduce administrative pressure.- 24/7 AI access: Always-available assistance reaches rural, remote, and underserved areas.- A Cloud-based secure platform that resists system outages and cyber threats.User trials have shown that Contend’s tools empower individuals to resolve housing, employment, and debt issues without relying on overstretched public services.Quote from Contend CEO Michael Stych “We’re living through a silent justice emergency. Meanwhile, the institutions meant to help are failing.Contend is not just another tech startup, it's a human rights tool in your pocket.We use AI to empower ordinary people to fix real legal problems, fast.”About ContendContend is an AI-powered legal assistant for the UK. It helps everyday people understand their legal situation and take action without the need for expensive solicitors or long wait times. Contend specializes in housing, employment, benefits, debt, and consumer issues, offering support for those who need it most.

