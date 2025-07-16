Global Investigation Documents Conditions on Egg Farms in 37 Countries, Including Canada

Hens confined in cages on a Canadian egg farm. These cages are legal across Canada. A dead bird left in a cage with living birds on a Canadian egg farm

Never-Before-Seen Footage from We Animals, Open Wing Alliance & Reporters for Animals Reveals Hens in Cages at Egg Farms in 37 Countries

We’re being told to 'buy Canadian,' to take pride in what’s homegrown. Often, that’s good. But when it comes to food, a maple leaf on the label doesn’t guarantee an animal was treated humanely.” — Jo-Anne McArthur

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New footage released by We Animals, in association with Reporters for Animals and the Open Wing Alliance, reveals hens confined in cages on Canadian egg farms, with dead animals left among the living.

The footage, which was shot in British Columbia in 2024, forms part of a coordinated exposé across 37 countries*, capturing rare, inside footage from industrial egg farms on six continents. The Real Cost of Eggs, the first-ever global investigation of this scale, comes as bird flu sweeps across every continent, and a surge in our national pride is compelling consumers to “Buy Canadian,’ believing it’s the better option.

More than 80% of eggs produced in Canada still come from hens who spend their lives in these cages - a much higher proportion than in other Western countries, including the US. By comparison, less than 20% of hens in the UK, and about 50% in the US, still endure these cages.

Reflecting on the new footage, Jo-Anne McArthur, award-winning photojournalist and founder of We Animals, says, “This year, nationalism feels louder in Canada. We’re being told to 'buy Canadian,' to take pride in what’s homegrown. And in some cases, that’s appropriate and wonderful. But when it comes to food, a maple leaf on the label doesn’t guarantee an animal was treated humanely. We’re not just lagging behind when it comes to animal welfare standards; we’re losing ground.”

She added, “As bird flu crosses borders and species, this is no longer just a welfare story—it’s a public health risk and a supply chain breakdown. Many of the brands behind these farms made public cage-free pledges years ago. This new footage begs the question - when will they do it?"

The call to end cages is backed by more than 100 celebrities, including Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski, Shawn Hook, Tara Strong, Blake Moynes, Brett Dier, and Alissa White‑Gluz, with comedian and 2025/26 Golden Globe host Nikki Glaser narrating the global exposé.

To view the full investigation, please visit RealCostofEggs.com. Explore the press kit, including the celebrity open letter, a video interview with an undercover investigator, and more. To view all raw video footage and photos from this investigation, by country, visit stock.weanimals.org.

*Footage from 37 countries includes:

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United States, Vietnam, Zimbabwe

