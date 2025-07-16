914INC. Launches Inaugural Book of Lists, a Definitive Guide to Westchester’s Business Landscape

914Inc Book of Lists

914INC., Westchester’s premier business publication, announces its first-ever Book of Lists, ranking businesses and industries throughout Westchester County.

The 914Inc. Book of Lists provides a comprehensive collection of company and industry leader data that will be an important resource that fosters connection, collaboration & long-term growth. ” — Rob Martinelli, Group Publisher of 914INC. /Westchester Magazine

RYE, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 914INC., Westchester’s premier business lifestyle publication, is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever Book of Lists—an essential resource that ranks,by specific criteria,businesses and industries throughout Westchester County. This comprehensive guide provides business intelligence and a directory of leading companies across key sectors, including the highest ranking employers, law firms, architects, colleges, media organizations, and more.The Book of Lists features exclusive rankings across 35 categories—from finance and real estate to healthcare, professional services, and nonprofits. Designed as an indispensable tool for executives, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers in the Hudson Valley and beyond, this annual publication offers important insights into the companies driving Westchester’s economic growth.“Westchester County is home to some of the most innovative and dynamic businesses in the country,” said Rob Martinelli, Group Publisher of 914INC. and Westchester Magazine. “With the Book of Lists, we’re providing a comprehensive collection of company and industry leader data that will be an important resource that fosters connection, collaboration, and long-term growth.”Reaching over 50,000 influential business leaders across Westchester, the Book of Lists launches at a time when local partnerships and trusted sources are more valuable than ever. Recent research shows that nearly 90% of B2B buyers conduct multiple searches before choosing a supplier, and nearly half of all Google searches have local intent—underscoring the growing importance of local visibility and credibility in today’s business environment.“Our research team has curated exclusive, category-specific rankings that spotlight the players across Westchester’s business ecosystem,” said Cristiana Caruso, Editor in Chief of 914INC. “Our mission has always been to tell the stories of the businesses—both large and small—that make Westchester thrive. The Book of Lists is a natural extension of that mission. It equips our readers with the insights they need to grow, lead, and succeed.”The Book of Lists will be published in January 2026 and distributed to 914INC. subscribers, regional business leaders, economic development organizations, and local government offices.For advertising inquiries, subscription information, or to learn more, visit www.westchestermagazine.com/914INC or advertising@westchestermagazine.com.About 914INC.914INC. is the award-winning business lifestyle publication of Westchester Magazine, dedicated to covering the companies, entrepreneurs, and trends that shape the county’s economic landscape. With in-depth reporting, insightful profiles, and essential guides, 914INC. is the leading source for business intelligence in Westchester County.

