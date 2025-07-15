Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,157 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,788 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Burglary, Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5003783

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola                         

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 07/14/2025     1335 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Black River Road, Craftsbury

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

VICTIM: Dylan Kinsey

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Glover

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/14/2025, at approximately 1335 hours, Dylan Kinsey reported a number of his tools were stolen from a job site on Black River Road in Craftsbury, VT. The tools reported stolen include a Makita air compressor on wheels, Hitachi chop saw, Makita hand-held leaf blower and accompanied batteries. It’s believed these were taken between the evening/night of Friday, July 11th and morning of Monday, July 14th. Anyone with information is asked to call 802-334-8881 or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Burglary, Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more