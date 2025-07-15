Derby Barracks / Burglary, Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5003783
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/14/2025 1335 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Black River Road, Craftsbury
VIOLATION: Burglary
VICTIM: Dylan Kinsey
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Glover
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/14/2025, at approximately 1335 hours, Dylan Kinsey reported a number of his tools were stolen from a job site on Black River Road in Craftsbury, VT. The tools reported stolen include a Makita air compressor on wheels, Hitachi chop saw, Makita hand-held leaf blower and accompanied batteries. It’s believed these were taken between the evening/night of Friday, July 11th and morning of Monday, July 14th. Anyone with information is asked to call 802-334-8881 or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
