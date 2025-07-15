Derby Barracks / Burglary, Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5003783

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/14/2025 1335 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Black River Road, Craftsbury

VIOLATION: Burglary

VICTIM: Dylan Kinsey

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Glover

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/14/2025, at approximately 1335 hours, Dylan Kinsey reported a number of his tools were stolen from a job site on Black River Road in Craftsbury, VT. The tools reported stolen include a Makita air compressor on wheels, Hitachi chop saw, Makita hand-held leaf blower and accompanied batteries. It’s believed these were taken between the evening/night of Friday, July 11th and morning of Monday, July 14th. Anyone with information is asked to call 802-334-8881 or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.