Berlin Barracks Missing Juvenile
Update: The juvenile has been found and safely returned to her guardians.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3004707
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/12/2025 @ 2105 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Montpelier
VIOLATION: Missing Juvenile
ACCUSED: Corajean Allen
AGE: 17
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/12/2025 at approximately 2105 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a runaway juvenile. Corajean Allen (17) was last seen at a temporary caretaker’s residence when Allen ran away onto Route 14 headed in an unknown direction. Corajean is approximately 5’6” weighing about 130lbs and was last seen wearing a T-Shirt, blue pants and a backpack. Anyone with information of her whereabouts are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont State Police at 802-229-9191.
