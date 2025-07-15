Pinterest on Autopilot: Makeify Unveils Visual Marketing Automation Suite for Content-Driven Brands

Makeify's Logo An example of one of our fully automated websites. Pinterest Marketing Automation Built on Make.com

Makeify’s Pinterest Automation Suite empowers content creators to scale traffic with AI-driven, optimized pinning workflows.

GUERNSEY, GUERNSEY, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Makeify , a dynamic startup in the automation space, has launched its innovative Pinterest Automation Suite, a powerful template designed for the Make.com platform to transform how content creators, bloggers, and digital marketers leverage Pinterest’s visual discovery engine. With over 450 million monthly active users and unparalleled potential to drive targeted, high-intent traffic, Pinterest remains underutilized due to its time-consuming manual processes. Makeify’s template , crafted for seamless integration with Make.com, eliminates these barriers, offering a fully automated, content-focused solution that harnesses AI-generated images to fuel 24/7 traffic growth for creators, all without the hassle of manual pinning.“Pinterest drives visual discovery like no other platform,” said Rollo Unden, Founder of Makeify. “Our goal was to create an automation template that turns Pinterest into a 24/7 traffic engine for content creators, letting them focus on crafting compelling stories.” This vision reflects Makeify’s mission to empower small businesses, solo entrepreneurs, and creative professionals with affordable, high-impact templates that unlock the full power of Make.com’s automation capabilities.Unlocking Pinterest’s Potential for CreatorsPinterest is a visual search engine where 80% of users discover new content or brands, making it an ideal platform for creators seeking to grow their audience and drive traffic to blogs, portfolios, or affiliate sites. Unlike traditional social media, Pinterest users are actively seeking inspiration, with 97% of searches unbranded, offering a unique opportunity for niche content to gain traction. However, the repetitive tasks of creating, scheduling, and managing pins can overwhelm creators with limited time and resources. Makeify’s Pinterest Automation Suite template addresses this pain point by automating every step of the process, from pin creation to performance tracking, with a focus on AI-generated visuals that captivate Pinterest’s audience.As a small, newly established company, Makeify understands the challenges faced by content creators juggling multiple responsibilities. By offering templates that leverage Make.com’s robust automation platform, Makeify delivers enterprise-level functionality in an accessible, user-friendly format. The Pinterest Automation Suite is designed to empower creators to scale their presence without adding complexity to their workflows, making it a game-changer for those looking to maximize Pinterest’s potential.Key Features of the Pinterest Automation SuiteThe Pinterest Automation Suite template equips Make.com users with a comprehensive set of tools to streamline Pinterest marketing, saving time while maximizing impact. Key features include:Automated Pin Scheduling: Schedule pins effortlessly based on optimal posting times, ensuring consistent content delivery without manual intervention. Users can configure schedules in minutes, letting the template handle ongoing posting.Cross-Board Content Sharing: Amplify reach by automatically distributing content across multiple Pinterest boards, targeting diverse audience segments with tailored visuals.AI-Optimized Images and Descriptions: Generate stunning, Pinterest-ready images and engaging descriptions using advanced AI, designed to align with platform trends and drive higher click-through rates.These features, integrated seamlessly into Make.com’s automation environment, enable creators to almost passively get traffic with Makeify’s template handles the repetitive tasks of Pinterest marketing. The use of AI-generated images ensures every pin is visually compelling, optimized for Pinterest’s algorithm, and ready to attract clicks and engagement, making it ideal for content-driven strategies.Who Can Benefit?The Pinterest Automation Suite is tailored for content-driven professionals looking to scale their online presence with minimal effort. Ideal users include:Content Creators: Share visually rich stories, portfolios, or creative projects to grow audience engagement and drive traffic to websites or social channels.Bloggers: Promote blog posts with automated, eye-catching pins that convert Pinterest users into loyal readers.Digital Marketers: Scale visual campaigns with AI-generated imagery, perfect for niche content sites or affiliate marketing strategies.Affiliate Marketers: Boost affiliate links with optimized pins, targeting Pinterest’s discovery-driven audience to increase clicks and commissions.Niche Site Owners: Automate content promotion for blogs, creative portfolios, or passion projects, reaching new audiences effortlessly.While the template can support e-commerce-related content, its core focus is on creators who rely on compelling visuals and storytelling to build their brand, making it ideal for those leveraging AI-generated imagery for blogs, affiliate sites, or creative projects.Building Trust Through User FeedbackDespite being a new player in the automation space, Makeify is already earning accolades for its innovative templates and exceptional support. A recent review from Don Landers, a satisfied customer, highlights the transformative impact of Makeify’s tools: “This developer is easily one of the best I have ever come across. His automation, both private and public, has been a game changer for me and my business. He offers so much value in everything he creates, including unmatched support for his tools. Great seller.” This endorsement underscores Makeify’s commitment to delivering high-value solutions and personalized support, helping users achieve their goals with confidence, even as a small startup.Why Now?Pinterest’s influence continues to grow, with users spending an average of 14.2 minutes per session exploring content. Its visual-first approach makes it a prime channel for creators aiming to stand out in a crowded online space. However, the time required to create and manage pins often deters creators from fully embracing the platform. Makeify’s Pinterest Automation Suite template arrives at a pivotal moment, offering a timely solution for creators looking to capitalize on Pinterest’s high-intent audience without adding to their workload. By automating repetitive tasks and leveraging AI, Makeify empowers users to focus on creativity while driving measurable traffic growth.About MakeifyMakeify is a small, innovative startup dedicated to creating high-impact automation templates for the Make.com platform. With offerings like the SEO Optimised Fully Automated Article Writing System and the Pinterest Automation Suite, Makeify helps content creators and marketers save time and amplify their impact. Despite its recent entry into the market, Makeify is gaining recognition for its user-centric design, affordability, and exceptional support, as evidenced by glowing user feedback. Committed to making advanced automation accessible, Makeify is poised to become a trusted partner for content creators worldwide.Get Started TodayReady to unlock Pinterest’s full potential with a seamless Make.com template? Makeify’s Pinterest Automation Suite makes it easy to drive traffic and engagement with minimal effort. Visit https://makeify.io/templates/pinterest-marketing to explore the template, access setup guides, and start automating.

