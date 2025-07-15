Saskatchewan's Manufacturing Sales Sees Second Best Growth in Canada

CANADA, July 15 - Released on July 15, 2025

Strong Manufacturing Sector Fueling Economic Resilience

Today's manufacturing sales figures show that Saskatchewan saw an increase of 4.4 per cent in May 2025 compared to April 2025. This is the second highest month-over-month increase among the provinces.

"These positive numbers highlight once again that Saskatchewan remains the best place in Canada to live, work, raise a family and start a business," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "The huge growth we are seeing in manufacturing sales means businesses can invest with confidence as our economy continues to grow and prosper."

Manufacturing sales, including shipments, inventories and orders, represent the dollar value of goods sold by manufacturers.

Saskatchewan continues to see significant economic growth. Statistics Canada's latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers indicate that the province's real GDP at basic prices reached an all-time high of $80.5 billion in 2024, increasing by $2.6 billion, or 3.4 per cent. This places Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second-highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for potential markets and solidifies the province as the best place to do business in Canada.

For more information, visit: InvestSK.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: