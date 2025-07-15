Pride Holdings Group (Formally Parliament House Enterprises Inc.) Acquires Aqua Nightclub and Bar, Birdcage Cabaret

Submit Release
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pride Holdings Group (PHSE), a leading global investor in LGBTQ+ entertainment and hospitality, proudly announces the acquisition of Aqua night club and bar, Birdcage cabaret, back bar, 22&co and Aquaplex Ft. Lauderdale (formerly Lipps).

This acquisition further solidifies Pride Holdings Group’s presence in the U.S. LGBTQ+ nightlife scene and reflects its commitment to preserving and enhancing culturally significant spaces that serve the community.

Michael Barrett, CEO of Pride Holdings Group, said: “These are more than nightlife venues — they are symbols of pride, resilience, and celebration. We’re honored to bring these iconic institutions into the Pride Holdings family and build on their legacy while ensuring they continue to thrive as safe, joyful spaces for the LGBTQ+ community and allies alike.”

The acquisition is part of PHG’s broader strategy to grow a diverse portfolio of LGBTQ+ brands and properties across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With a focus on operational excellence, cultural preservation, and community-driven experiences, Pride Holdings Group continues to set a new standard in inclusive hospitality.

