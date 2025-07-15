Darwin Fitness Launches A Holistic Weight Loss Fitness Program Supporting Women Through Hormonal & Midlife Shifts
'Fit for Life After 40' is a wellness program designed to support women navigating physiological & hormonal changes that emerge during their 40s, 50s, & beyond
“Women in midlife are some of the most dedicated clients we see, yet they are routinely overlooked by conventional fitness programs,” said Jean-Sébastien Fabre, founder of Darwin Fitness. “We designed Fit for Life After 40 to meet them with expert strategies, not empty promises—because the body doesn’t fail, it evolves.”
A Science-Based Solution for a Changing Body
The Fit for Life After 40 program integrates targeted resistance training, metabolic conditioning, and nutrition coaching tailored to the hormonal landscape of midlife. By addressing fluctuations in estrogen, cortisol, and insulin sensitivity, the approach empowers women to work with their biology—not against it—to achieve sustainable fat loss, preserve lean muscle, and enhance energy, mood, and sleep quality.
All programming is delivered in Darwin Fitness' winter park weight loss private gym setting, offering individualized attention without the noise or pressure of crowded environments.
Redefining Strength, Stability, and Confidence
Recognizing the importance of preserving bone density, joint integrity, and functional strength during hormonal transitions, Darwin Fitness combines evidence-based training with focused core and mobility work. Every plan is fully customized to reflect each client’s goals, lifestyle, and energy levels—ensuring a safe and effective path forward, whether returning to fitness after a break or overcoming long-standing plateaus.
Real Training for Real Life
The program departs from trend-based or “quick fix” approaches in favor of sustainable habits rooted in real food nutrition, progressive training, and mindset development. Clients gain long-term strategies for maintaining results - and confidence - for years to come.
About Darwin Fitness
Founded in 2012, Darwin Fitness is a women after 40 weight loss personal training program in Winter Park, delivering tailored fitness and wellness coaching in a private, supportive environment. Known for its evidence-based approach, the studio specializes in senior fitness, post-rehabilitation training, sport-specific conditioning, and lifestyle programs designed around key life transitions—including those unique to women over 40.
To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.darwin-fitness.com
