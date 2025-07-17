NAJEE - Releases Vibrant New Jazz Album 'Under the Moon Over the Sky,' Fusing Contemporary Jazz with Brazilian Rhythms

Najee's New Album "Under the Moon Over the Sky"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy Nominated and internationally acclaimed jazz saxophonist and flautist, Najee , will release his highly anticipated and mesmerizing new album that pushes the boundaries of contemporary jazz while honoring its rich traditions. It blends modern jazz with the lush beats and melodies of Brazilian music. Available August 12, 2025, on all major streaming platforms, the album truly captures the energy of modern jazz and R&B while embracing the warmth and vibrancy of South American influences.Featuring an exceptional lineup of musicians and vocalists, "Under the Moon Over the Sky" showcases intricate vocal and instrumental delivery, hypnotic grooves, and effortless musical ingenuity. Tracks like "La Costa" and "Under The Moon and Over The Sky" highlight Grammy Award winner Regina Belle's ability to weave together dynamic jazz arrangements with the soul of Brazilian music. This project is produced by several producers including Barry Eastmond (New York), Robert Hebert (Brazil) and Jean Paul “Bluey” Maunick (UK) of the legendary group Incognito."I am extremely honored to present this special project to the world. Working with artists such as Regina Belle, Will Downing, Eric Roberson and Chris Walker offers a diverse cultural experience I think everyone will enjoy." - NajeeWith a career spanning over four decades, multiple platinum-selling albums, and a devoted global fan base, Najee once again redefines creativity with his signature jazz inflections.

