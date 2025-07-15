Simply Creative Agency Launches AI Services to Power Business Growth in Bedford

Wasem Sebi speaking to audience at his creative studio in bedford

Simply Creative Agency adds AI development to its services, helping businesses innovate while continuing to support Bedford’s local community.

We’re helping businesses embrace AI and creativity to stay competitive while giving back to the Bedford community that shaped our journey ” — Wasem Sebi, Founder of Simply Creative Agency

BEDFORD, BEDFORDSHIRE , UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simply Creative Agency , a leading creative marketing firm based in the heart of Bedford, has announced the expansion of its services to include artificial intelligence (AI) development from 1st Aug 2025. This addition complements its established offerings in branding, web design, video production and digital marketing, positioning the agency at the forefront of innovation for local and national businesses.Founded in 2022 by Wasem Sebi ; also known as (Creative Sebi) Simply Creative Agency provides businesses with tailored creative solutions designed to grow their brand and customer base. Its expanded services now include:Branding and Design – crafting distinctive brand identities and visual assets. Web Design and Development – creating responsive, user-focused websites.Video Production – creating the best and engaging creative visuals.Digital Marketing – delivering SEO, social media campaigns, content creation, and paid advertising.Creative Production – offering photography, videography, and graphic design.AI Development – building intelligent tools and automation solutions to help businesses streamline operations and enhance customer experiences.“AI is transforming how businesses interact with their customers and manage their operations,” said Wasem Sebi, founder of Simply Creative Agency. “By adding AI development, we’re helping clients harness cutting-edge technology to stay competitive and future-ready.”One such client, a regional retail chain, partnered with Simply Creative Agency to design a full e-commerce solution with integrated AI features. The agency delivered a responsive online store alongside an AI-powered chatbot that now handles over 60% of customer queries automatically. This resulted in a 40% reduction in response times and a 25% increase in online sales within six months.“This project showed us how even small and medium-sized businesses can unlock huge gains with the right mix of creativity and technology,” added Sebi.Alongside business growth, Simply Creative Agency remains committed to its local community. The agency sponsors Bedford-based charities including Water Eaton Community Hub, Creating Memories, and Embrace. It is also a patron of Bedford Independent, supporting local journalism, and has contributed to events like Bedford Got Talent and Bedford Italian Festival. Let's not forget the Simply Bedford page on instagram that supports Bedford businesses. "Brining AI tools and implementing them to help businesses and communities in Bedford is our next target to achieve by 2026" said Jason Esposito - head of tech department.“Bedford has been integral to our journey,” said Sebi. “We’re proud to invest in initiatives that bring people together and make a difference locally.”With its headquarters on the 1st floor of Bedford High Street, Simply Creative Agency continues to grow in 2025, helping businesses embrace new technologies and creative strategies to thrive in a fast-changing market.About Simply Creative AgencySimply Creative Agency is a full-service creative agency based in Bedford, UK. It offers branding, web design, digital marketing, creative video production, and AI development services, helping businesses achieve growth through innovative and tailored solutions.For more information, visit simplycreative.uk.

Simply Creative Agency's Team at the Creative Studio in Bedford

