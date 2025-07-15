“Abbas Hai Mola Mera” – A Spiritual Anthem for Muharram 2025

KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Syed Ali Arbaz Jafri returns with a soul-stirring kalam, “Abbas Hai Mola Mera,” the official title release for Muharram 2025 (1447H) under the banner of Anjuman-e-Imamia Malir. This emotionally charged noha pays tribute to the valor and loyalty of Hazrat Abbas (AS), capturing the spirit of Karbala through heartfelt recitation and powerful lyrical depth.The kalam is penned by renowned poet Salman Azmi and features special contribution by Allama Rameez Abbas. Released exclusively on Syed Ali Arbaz Jafri’s official YouTube channel, this track stands as a spiritual call to remembrance and resistance—honoring the legacy of Hazrat Abbas (AS) and the Ahlul Bayt.The album features rich audio-visual direction from Oneten Studio, combining high-end production with deep religious sentiment. A collaborative project by Anjuman-e-Imamia Malir, this noha album integrates heartfelt gratitude toward supporting scholars, poets, and family contributors.Artist Statement:“This kalam is not just a noha—it’s a declaration of unwavering loyalty and love for Hazrat Abbas (AS). In a world growing colder, this message reminds us of sacrifice, honor, and faith.”Syed Ali Arbaz JafriAlbum Details:Title: Abbas Hai Mola MeraReciter: Syed Ali Arbaz JafriPoet: Salman AzmiSpecial Contribution: Allama Rameez AbbasAudio/Video: Oneten StudioLabel: Anjuman-e-Imamia MalirRelease Date: July 2025Album Cover Insight:The cover art reflects the intensity of the battlefield of Karbala, layered with symbolic calligraphy and emotional reverence. With blazing visuals and silhouette warriors in the background, the message is clear: Abbas is not just a figure of history—he is the living banner of courage.Special Thanks to:Syed Ali Itrat Jafri, Dr. Syeda Shabana Kazmi, SM Naqi, Yasir Moosa, Rizwan Zaidi, Shawzab Rizvi, Sadat-e-Utraula, Anjuman-e-Abbasia Malir, Syeda Faryal Ali Jafri and family, and the production team: Muhammad Hassan Ji, Own Rizvi, Marib, Measum Zaidi, Sajjad Zaidi.For interviews, media coverage, or event appearances:Official Track list:1. Title KalaamAbbas Hai Maula2. To Marjaungi Baba3. Mere Baba Kahan Ho4. Khususi Kalam5. Dooba Huwa Lahu Mai Hai6. Barchi ki Ani7. Arbaeen Kai Sogwaron8. Akbar Nahin Aye

