110% Guarantee by Red House Tools

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red House Tools , LLC (“Red House Tools” or “RHT”), the Loveland, Colorado-based cutting-edge woodworking material support manufacturing company, has announced that starting July 18, 2025, it will be offering a 110% Refund Guarantee on select items for a limited time only.“We are so confident that our customers will love Red House Tools Products once they get to see them in action that we are offering them a 110% Refund Guarantee on any qualifying items if they are in any way dissatisfied,” stated Red House Tools President, Ben Earnhart. “Given the extraordinary feedback we have received since we launched RHT, we expect new customers to see what we already know about our products, but we want our new customers to have some reassurances so they are willing to give Red House Tools that chance.”Products eligible for the 110% Refund Guarantee are all colors offered in the Red House Tools’ ESSENTIALS 4 Feet Saw Kit, the BASIC 4 Feet Miter Station, the PRO 8 Feet Miter Station, the PRO+ 12 Feet Miter Station, and the EZ-WINGS ™ BAU 16 Feet Miter Station.Red House Tools’ 110% Refund Guarantee promotion will run through August 17, 2025 and will be limited to the first 100 orders received for eligible products. You must be at least eighteen (18) years old to participate and only one refund claim per product, per customer, or per household is allowed. For more details on the promotion, visit https://redhousetools.com/pages/110-satisfaction-guarantee-promotion-terms-conditions ABOUT RED HOUSE TOOLS:Red House Tools is a Loveland, Colorado-based manufacturer of innovative and safety-focused woodworking material support products like its patent-pending EZ-Wings™ support system, TintTrax™, and the ZD STOP™ zero deflection precision flip stop. Red House Tools has been awarded Wood Magazine’s 2024 “Innovative Tool of the Year Award” for its EZ-Wings™ system, was a finalist for the 2023 AWFS Fair Visionary Award, and a 2024 winner of the Pro Tool Innovation Award from Pro Tool Reviews.The EZ-Wings™ material support system, Red House’s flagship product, is a universally compatible, lightweight, aircraft-grade aluminum modular support system for miter and chop saws utilizing a proprietary tool-less mounting design mechanism making assembly quick and easy.Focused on safety, but designed for innovation, Red House Tools products make any workshop safer while providing both skilled tradespeople and woodworking hobbyists alike access to some of the most elegantly designed and cutting-edge products on the market. To learn more, visit www.redhousetools.com ####SOURCE Red House Tools, LLCFor further information:Media InquiriesAaron Massey, Brand DirectorEmail: aaron@redhousetools.comInvestor InquiriesBen Earnhart, PresidentEmail: ben@redhousetools.com

