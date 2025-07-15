Concierge Auctions Closes Successful Texas and Hawaii Sales, Announces Expanded 2025 Global Sale Series Schedule

Additional sales include live and online auctions across North America and Asia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Concierge Auctions, the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, has announced the expansion of its live and online Global Sale Series following the success of their ‘Hawaii Spring Season Sale’ and ‘Texas Summer Sale.’ Both sales offered unparalleled exposure to high-net-worth global buyers, including reach to key markets. From contemporary beachfront villas to sprawling Hill Country estates, the groundbreaking sales achieved over 3,500-plus prospects, 250 showings, 42 bidders, and on average, a 29% increase over starting bids.

Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the addition of four bespoke, online sales to its Global Sale Series. Each sale will showcase marquee real estate offerings to global buyers and digital bidding via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, which allows the ability to participate in real-time from anywhere in the world. Discover upcoming live and online sales series below.

Upcoming Online Sales:

RM Sotheby's Global Flagship Sale at Monterey Car Week

Following a historic live sale in Arizona earlier this year, Concierge Auctions will once again partner with RM Sotheby's to showcase luxury real estate to discerning automobile and luxury collectors, connoisseurs, and celebrities during the premier auction of Monterey Car Week. Featuring a tailored selection of Sotheby's International Realty properties, this auction will capitalize on access to a distinguished network of car collectors and clientele during RM Sotheby's global flagship sale, a cornerstone event in the collector car market. Properties will be on display at the Portola Hotel and Monterey Conference Center 15–16 August, with online bidding culminating 18–28 August. Discover: RM Sotheby's Global Flagship Sale at Monterey Car Week.

End of Season Sales

Capitalize on prime selling season by bringing together the finest properties and offering unparalleled exposure to high-net-worth global buyers. Bidding will take place on conciergeauctions.com. Explore sales below:

Mountain Towns: End of Summer Season Sale: Accepting consignments through 12 August.

Northeast US: End of Summer Season Sale: Accepting consignments through 29 August

Hawaii: Beat the Winter Season Sale: Accepting consignments through 26 September

South Florida: Beat the Winter Season Sale: Accepting consignments through 26 September

Upcoming Live Sales:

Hong Kong Global Sale

This September, a selection of luxury properties will be showcased during a two-day live auction event in Hong Kong. On 18 September, bidding for represented listings of all brands will culminate live at The Upper House in Hong Kong. The following day, 19 September, the 'Exceptional Global Properties' sale will continue at Sotheby's Maison in Hong Kong, featuring exclusively Sotheby's International Realty properties handpicked for inclusion. With reach to international buyers, these exclusive sales are among the firm's largest and most highly anticipated events of the year. Now accepting consignments through 7 August. Discover and submit properties: Hong Kong Global Sale.

New York Global Sale

Live Bidding: 17-18 December

Featuring a selection of top luxury properties to high-net-worth buyers from across the globe, the New York Global Sale will culminate live over two days in December. On 17 December, the 'Exceptional Global Properties' sale will gavel live at Sotheby's New York, featuring exclusively Sotheby's International Realty properties handpicked for inclusion. These properties will be additionally showcased at Sotheby's New York during their Luxury exhibition week in December. On 18 December, bidding for represented listings of all brands will continue live at the Pendry Manhattan West in New York. Now accepting consignments through 22 October. Discover and submit properties: New York Global Sale.

To find out more about how your property or listing could be considered for an upcoming sale, call +1 212.202.2940 or inquire online at conciergeauctions.com.

See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details, explore upcoming auctions, and more at conciergeauctions.com.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.