Exclusive New Product Now Available at Shop Home Med
Shop Home Med announces the launch of the SMILEZ™ Pediatric Wheelchair, a thoughtfully designed mobility solution created just for kids.
SMILEZ™ features a foldable frame, padded seating, adjustable footrests, and anti-tip rear wheels. The design takes into account the needs of growing children, while remaining lightweight and easy to transport.
This launch is part of Shop Home Med’s broader effort to expand its pediatric durable medical equipment offerings. The company’s goal is to improve access to appropriately designed mobility aids for children and families.
The SMILEZ™ wheelchair is now available exclusively at Shop Home Med. FSA/HSA payment is accepted.
