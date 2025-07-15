Crab Island Journeys Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary in Fort Walton Beach

Crab Island Journeys' Logo. Fun on a private tour with Crab Island Journeys.

Crab Island Journeys is happy to be celebrating its fifth anniversary of providing private cruises to Crab Island from Fort Walton Beach.

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crab Island Journeys, a local favorite for private boat tours to Crab Island, is thrilled to be celebrating its fifth anniversary this year. The team at Crab Island Journeys is proud to have dedicated the past several years to creating memorable experiences for locals and vacationers in the Fort Walton Beach area. They are located at 10 Miracle Strip Pkwy SW, Fort Walton, FL 32548.

For the past five years, Crab Island Journeys has offered spacious tiki-themed cruises that can accommodate up to 30 passengers. With private cruises to Crab Island, the team provides a unique way to experience the beautiful Emerald Coast. Each cruise is designed to be customizable for all occasions, such as birthday parties, bachelorette parties, or a day for family fun.

Each party boat comes stocked with an ice-filled cooler, and guests are encouraged to bring their favorite beverages and snacks to put inside. All Crab Island Journeys cruises are equipped with a sound system, comfortable seating, and an expert captain, so each guest can relax and enjoy their time out on the water.

“Celebrating five years feels amazing,” said Robert Slye, Owner of Crab Island Journeys. “When we first started, my goal was to make sure all guests feel welcomed while giving them an experience they won’t forget. I’m proud to say our team has worked and continues to work hard to make sure that goal is met during every cruise.”

Slye and the rest of the team at Crab Island Journeys want to welcome anyone looking for a unique way to enjoy the Emerald Coast to join them for a tiki-themed cruise. To further celebrate their anniversary, the team is offering a 10% discount and invites customers to use the code “Summer10” at checkout.

To book a cruise or learn more about Crab Island Journeys, call (850) 888-0023 or visit their website at www.crabislandjourneys.com.

About Crab Island Journeys

Crab Island Journeys is a go-to for tiki cruises on the Emerald Coast. Each boat is captained and customizable for all occasions. The crew offers private party boat trips to Crab Island, providing a truly memorable experience on the water.

