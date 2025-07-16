Lux Research Appoints Greg Schottland as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Stage of Growth

New CEO Greg Schottland joins Lux Research to drive global growth, deepen client impact, and accelerate innovation across technology and insights sectors.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lux Research, a premier provider of tech-enabled research and advisory services for innovation, technology, and insights leaders, today announced the appointment of Greg Schottland as Chief Executive Officer. Schottland will work in close partnership with the executive team — including former CEO Marisa Kopec, now in the role of President — to guide Lux through its next phase of expansion.

This leadership shift reflects Lux’s continued momentum and the opportunity to extend its client impact across sectors and geographies. The appointment brings expanded leadership capabilities while preserving the strategic clarity and client focus that have defined Lux’s success to date.

“Lux has grown into a market force by staying relentlessly focused on delivering actionable insight to our clients,” said Kopec. “As our business expands and the pace of change for our clients accelerates, we saw the opportunity to strengthen our leadership team. Greg brings the depth of experience, strategic mindset, and collaborative spirit that make him an ideal partner to help lead Lux forward.”

Greg Schottland is a veteran business leader with a proven track record of helping technology-driven companies grow and scale. He has served as CEO at five companies across various sectors and stages of growth, guiding organizations through successful expansions and operational transformation. In his new role, Schottland will focus on accelerating Lux’s growth trajectory, deepening client value, and enabling teams to build on the company’s strong foundation.

“Now is a dynamic time for our markets,” said Schottland. “Shifts in science, technology, and AI are transforming the landscape, making effective strategy and decision-making more challenging. I will focus on operational execution and high-impact innovation to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Together, the expanded leadership team equips Lux to address the increasing need for strategic foresight and practical guidance, enabling innovation, insights, and technology teams at the world’s top companies to make smarter, faster decisions.



About Lux Research

Lux Research is a research and advisory firm that empowers innovation leaders to make fast, informed decisions about emerging technologies, consumer needs, market dynamics, and growth opportunities. With proprietary insights and a global network of analysts, Lux helps clients navigate disruption, accelerate transformation, and achieve market-leading impact.



Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.