Emotions Therapy Calgary: Popular ‘Rage Room’ Trend May Be Making Anger Worse, Warns Psychologist Who Works in Family Violence Prevention

Local psychology team introduces neuroscience-based approach as new study reveals physical venting can increase aggression by up to 30%

Calgary, AB – As Calgary opens its third “rage room” this year, a local psychologist who works with family violence perpetrators warns these trendy anger outlets could be teaching dangerous lessons to the people who need help most. Instead, Rod Mitchell, a Registered Psychologist and founder of Emotions Therapy Calgary, is pleased to announce his newly launched approach, which leverages the latest studies in neuroscience and extensive frontline experience to offer alternatives to traditional anger management techniques.

“I see firsthand how venting techniques actually escalate situations,” says Mitchell. “When someone’s anger is destroying their family, the last thing they need is practice being destructive. Yet that’s exactly what these venues are selling them.”

His concerns are backed by groundbreaking research. A comprehensive meta-analysis published in Clinical Psychology Review examining 154 studies with over 10,000 participants found that arousal-decreasing activities like deep breathing and mindfulness significantly reduced anger and aggression, while arousal-increasing activities like hitting bags or intense exercise showed little benefit and sometimes made anger worse.

“The idea that you need to ‘let out’ anger like releasing steam from a pressure valve is one of the most dangerous myths in mental health,” Mitchell explains. “When you practice aggression – even against inanimate objects – you’re actually training your nervous system to respond with violence.”

The timing is critical. Alberta has reported a 23% increase in anger-related workplace incidents since 2021, while rage rooms market themselves as stress relief. But for people with serious anger issues, these venues could be reinforcing the very patterns that destroy relationships and careers.

Instead of venting, the clinic’s new radically different approach combines Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) with somatic therapy techniques that work directly with the body’s nervous system. “Traditional anger management fails because it tries to use logic against a hijacked nervous system,” says Mitchell. “We need interventions that actually rewire the threat response.”

In addition to the new approach, Emotions Therapy Calgary has also expanded, adding Alexis Serghanuk and Yuchen Zhong, both specialists in trauma-informed somatic approaches.

“Anger isn’t the enemy – it’s a messenger,” Mitchell notes. “Our job is to help people decode the message without burning down their lives in the process.”

With demand soaring for evidence-based alternatives to conventional anger management, the clinic is now offering free 20-minute consultations for those seeking non-traditional approaches to managing anger.

Emotions Therapy Calgary invites individuals to fill out the contact form via its website to schedule an appointment today.

About Emotions Therapy Calgary

Founded by Registered Psychologist Rod Mitchell, Emotions Therapy Calgary is a leading provider of counselling and therapy services that blends evidence-based methods with practical, day-to-day tools to help Calgarians transform overwhelming feelings into clarity, resilience, and the quiet confidence to live life on their terms. Whether recovering from trauma, tired of feeling controlled by emotions, or navigating a career crossroads, Emotions Therapy Calgary delivers grounded strategies that help individuals navigate conflict with calm assertiveness and make decisions without second-guessing.

More Information

To learn more about Emotions Therapy Calgary and its new neuroscience-based approach to anger management, please visit the website at https://www.emotionstherapycalgary.ca/.

https://thenewsfront.com/emotions-therapy-calgary-popular-rage-room-trend-may-be-making-anger-worse-warns-psychologist-who-works-in-family-violence-prevention/

