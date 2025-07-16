Hamilton Public Health is investigating two confirmed cases of measles

HAMILTON, ON – Hamilton Public Health Services is investigating local exposures related to two confirmed travel-related cases of measles in Hamilton residents. Both cases are from the same household – one infant and one adult.

Hamilton Public Health Services is notifying and following up directly with all identified contacts who may have been exposed to the measles virus. In addition to all identified contacts, members of the public may have been exposed to the measles virus at the following locations on the specified dates and times, as indicated:

Service Ontario (50 Dundurn St S, Unit 10, Hamilton, ON L8P 4W3) July 7, 2025, from 1to 3:30 pm

Costco - Ancaster (100 Legend Ct, Hamilton, ON L9K 1J3) July 7, 2025, from 3 to 8 pm

Upper Gage Clinic and Gage Pharmacy (1050 Upper Gage Ave, Unit 3, Hamilton, ON L8V 0A3) July 9, 2025, from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

Ellen Fairclough Building - Service Ontario, main lobby, elevators, 4th floor (119 King St West, Hamilton, ON L8P 4Y7) July 9, 2025, from 3:30 to 7 pm



Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to the measles virus should do the following:

Watch for symptoms of measles for 21 days after exposure – even if they are up to date with their measles vaccinations. Measles symptoms begin 7-21 days after infection and may include: High fever of 38.8°C (101°F) or greater Red, blotchy rash three to seven days after symptoms start Cough Runny nose Red, watery eyes Drowsiness (sleepy) Irritability Small white spots with white centres, known as Koplik’s spots, on the inside of the mouth and throat

Check their immunization record to confirm they and their family members are up-to-date with their measles vaccinations (MMR or MMRV). Those who are unsure can check with their health care provider. Two doses are generally recommended for anyone born in or after 1970. In general, those born before 1970 are considered protected against measles.

If you were born after 1970 and have not received two doses of measles containing vaccines (MMR or MMRV) you must avoid contact with infants under one year of age, pregnant people, and immunocompromised people and any high-risk settings including healthcare, childcare and school settings.

Contacts of measles virus who are students or childcare attendees with one dose of measles vaccine will be excluded until they receive a second dose of a measles vaccine. They should contact their healthcare provider about receiving a second dose, and notify the clinic in advance that they have been identified as a contact of measles.

If you were at one of the above locations and have not received two doses of measles containing vaccines (MMR or MMRV), you may call Hamilton Public Health Services at 905-546-2424 ext. 7970 should you have any questions or concerns about your exposure.

If you develop symptoms of measles, stay home and do not attend work, school, childcare, or any other public spaces. You should also take the following steps:

Contact your healthcare provider by phone to discuss your symptoms.

Before attending a healthcare setting including a clinic or hospital, you must notify the facility that you have been in contact with someone who has measles so that appropriate precautions can be put into place before you enter.

If you are unable to reach your healthcare provider, contact Hamilton Public Health Services at 905-546-2424 ext. 7970 to speak with a Public Health Nurse to discuss follow-up recommendations.

to speak with a Public Health Nurse to discuss follow-up recommendations. If you reside outside of Hamilton, please contact your local Public Health Unit.

All residents of Hamilton should ensure that they and their children are up to date with vaccines, including measles containing vaccines (MMR or MMRV). Parents are responsible for submitting vaccination records to Public Health. In the case of a measles case in a school or childcare setting, up to date vaccination records ensures important protection from measles, as well as minimizes disruption and potential exclusion from school or childcare.

To report your child’s vaccines, please visit: www.hamilton.ca/reportingvaccines.

Measles is a highly contagious infection of the lungs (respiratory illness) that spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes or talks. People who are not vaccinated against measles or who have not previously had measles are at risk of infection. Infants under one year of age, pregnant people, and people with weakened immune systems are at an increased risk of complications.

Measles symptoms begin 7-21 days after infection and may include:

High fever of 38.8 C (101 F) or greater

Red, blotchy rash three to seven days after symptoms start

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Small white spots with white centres, known as Koplik’s spots, on the inside of the mouth and throat

“Measles is a serious, vaccine preventable infection that can cause severe life-long complications,” said Dr. Bart Harvey, Associate Medical Officer of Health. “Vaccination against measles is highly effective and we can combat the spread of measles through vaccination, education, and vigilant public health measures. It is strongly recommended you and your family are up to date with appropriate measles vaccination and that you report your child’s vaccines to Public Health.”