Raising Mama Releases Welcome Home Bundle to Ease the Mental Load of New Motherhood

The Welcome Home Bundle in Here Comes the Sunshine (Pink) - "Mama, I Wished for You" The Welcome Home Bundle in Desert Cactus - "Mama, I Wished for You" The Welcome Home Bundle in Saddle Up Pink Cowgirl - "I Love Our Time Together"

Newborn gift set pairs bamboo comfort with affirmational prints designed to reduce maternal anxiety and support postpartum bonding.

Whether it’s a mom dressing her rainbow baby or just trying to make it through a long night, these words are there to remind her she’s not alone.” — Megan Stander

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raising Mama™ has introduced the Welcome Home Bundle , a newborn-ready gift set designed to support comfort and connection in a baby’s earliest days. Featuring a swaddle blanket, footie pajama, and bow headband in coordinated bamboo prints, the set offers more than softness—it delivers peace of mind during a delicate transition for both baby and mother.According to recent focus group findings, many mothers experience anxiety over the uncertainty of baby essentials—worrying whether fabrics might irritate, zippers might scratch, or designs might lack the care new families need. The Welcome Home Bundle addresses this mental load by offering skin-safe materials and emotional reinforcement, bundled in four thoughtfully designed prints.Each bundle includes a 48" x 48" swaddle, a bamboo footie pajama, and a bow headband made from a breathable, ultra-soft blend of 95% viscose from bamboo and 5% spandex. The OEKO-TEXStandard 100 certified fabric is gentle on sensitive skin, moisture-wicking, and safe for even eczema-prone newborns.The bundles are available in four prints —Saddle Up (pink cowgirl western) and Wild West (forest green cowboy western), each featuring the message “I Love Our Time Together”; Desert Cactus and Here Comes the Sunshine ( a nod to rainbow baby families ), both displaying the phrase “Mama, I Wished for You.” Each bundle comes with a 1-year worry-free warranty, and every pajama sold contributes $1 to Postpartum Support International.“We designed these bundles to be a source of comfort on every level—physical, emotional, and visual,” said Megan Stander, founder of Raising Mama. “Whether it’s a mom dressing her rainbow baby or just trying to make it through a long night, these words are there to remind her she’s not alone.”Focus group participants described the messaging as “a whisper of truth” that helps counter maternal anxiety. One parent said, “It’s the only outfit I didn’t second-guess. The fabric felt safe, and the message—‘Mama, I Wished for You’—was exactly what I needed to hear.” Mothers consistently connected the quality of the construction with the care reflected in the affirmational designs, citing it as a rare moment of trust and relief.The Welcome Home Bundle is now available at raisingmama.com. To explore each print and learn more about the brand’s approach to maternal wellness, visit the product collection page.About Raising Mama:Founded by moms, for moms. Raising Mama creates bamboo baby pajamas designed for comfort and maternal support. $1 from every set is donated to Postpartum Support International.

