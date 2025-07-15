Timeslayers From the Chronicles of The Charon Explores Time, Myth and the Fate of Empires in Stunning Steampunk Fantasy

Colin Sephton’s thrilling novel unravels a cosmic conspiracy where steam, sorcery, and shadowy societies collide.

NUNEATON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --About The Book: Timeslayers : From the Chronicles of The Charon transports readers to a vividly imagined steampunk world teetering on the brink of cosmic upheaval. In the gothic heart of Oxford, scholar and secret agent Ignatius unearths an ancient manuscript that foretells the return of the Charon—otherworldly beings bound to protect or destroy the fabric of existence. Alongside sword-wielding academic Indigo and the mysterious Skye, Ignatius embarks on a perilous quest to uncover the legendary Book of Consciousness before it falls into the wrong hands. But when betrayal from within unleashes apocalyptic forces, time itself begins to fracture.This genre-bending tale blends alchemy, secret societies, mythological echoes, and philosophical reflections in a rich narrative of suspense and wonder.Key Highlights:• A gripping fusion of steampunk aesthetics and metaphysical fantasy• Set in an alternate Victorian-era Oxford, steeped in esoteric mystery• Features strong, complex characters, including an enigmatic female fencer, occultists, and a demonic antagonist• Explores themes of time, consciousness, forbidden knowledge, and legacy• A hidden war between the Union Jacks and the Administorium shapes the fate of an empire• Intricately layered mythology connecting ancient legends with futuristic technologyAbout the Author: Colin Sephton is a gifted storyteller with a flair for the arcane and the audacious. Drawing inspiration from classic fantasy and occult philosophy, Sephton creates immersive worlds where ancient forces collide with Victorian science and secret orders. With Timeslayers, he introduces readers to a universe as cerebral as it is cinematic—a journey through history, heresy, and heroism.

