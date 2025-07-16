Cancellation of NIDA’s free cannabis program at the University of Mississippi threatens termination of clinical trials

Maridose Center of Excellence

Researchers will have to find alternative sources of cGMP cannabis from other DEA Manufacturers

BRUNSWICK, ME, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cancellation of the University of Mississippi’s “Production of Cannabis and Related Materials for Research” contract with the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) to supply free cannabis products to researchers nationwide has created uncertainty regarding the future of cannabis research. NIDA has informed the University they will not be placing future orders.While existing inventory produced under this program is currently sufficient to support immediate research needs through the end of 2025, there is no assurance that additional product will be available once those supplies are exhausted. This disruption could jeopardize ongoing clinical and preclinical studies, and impede progress on critical cannabis research across the country.The University of Mississippi’s supply program operating under contract to NIDA has long been the sole supplier of the federally legal research cannabis. Published in 2019 the FDA Cannabis Research Guidelines states the importance of using approved DEA Manufacturers. Fortunately in recent years the DEA has issued additional Bulk Manufacturing licenses providing researchers with alternatives to the NIDA supply.Richard Shain, Founder of Maridose, one of the DEA-licensed cannabis manufacturers, emphasized his company’s readiness to meet the anticipated demand:“Maridose is proud to support the scientific community with DEA licensed cGMP cannabis products. Our team is committed to working with researchers to ensure uninterrupted access to high-quality materials for both current and future studies. While the loss of the University of Mississippi program may present short-term challenges, Maridose stands ready to help fill that gap.”About MaridoseMaridose is a leading DEA-licensed biopharmaceutical research and productdevelopment company focused on cannabis and cannabis-derived products. Thecompany is licensed by the U.S. DEA as a Schedule 1 Bulk Manufacturer of cannabisallowing it to manufacture, import and sell cannabis and cannabis-derived products forresearch and pharmaceutical applications. Maridose’s Center of Excellence is located inTechPlace at Brunswick Landing, Maine, the most successful BARC redevelopment inthe country

