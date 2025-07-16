Mortgage Industry Veteran Chris Carr Joins Planet as Area Sales Manager in Minnesota

Chris Carr

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Home Lending , a leading national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, has named Chris Carr (NMLS ID# 403758) as Area Sales Manager in the Minneapolis-Metro Area in Minnesota. With nearly 30 years of industry experience, Carr is licensed in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin—where he will lead regional growth—as well as Illinois, Iowa, Tennessee, and Florida.Carr is known for his ability to support both first-time homebuyers and existing homeowners looking to purchase their next home.“Chris has a deep understanding of the communities he serves and the financial needs of his clients. He knows what it takes to earn their trust and guide them through the homeownership journey,” said Matt Payan, Planet’s SVP of Distributed Retail Sales. “His leadership, strong community presence, and mortgage industry expertise will support Planet’s continued retail growth.”A consistent top producer, Carr most recently worked at Union Home Mortgage Corp. His previous experience includes leadership roles at Guaranteed Rate, Mortgage Master (a division of loanDepot), and Wells Fargo. Carr has built his career on listening to borrowers and delivering tailored solutions. He said Planet’s focus on customer service and diverse loan offerings played a key role in his decision to join the company.“Planet offers the support, technology, and product suite—like the Buy Now. Sell Later. program—that help me stand out in today’s market,” Carr said. “Whether I’m helping first-time buyers secure down payment assistance or supporting move-up borrowers who want to avoid carrying two mortgages, I now have the tools to better serve them.” He also noted that Planet’s strong servicing channel gives borrowers long-term confidence and strengthens his relationships with clients beyond the closing table.Carr added that Planet’s collaborative culture and flexibility are valuable differentiators for building relationships with real estate professionals, builders, and fellow mortgage originators.“Chris brings a true passion for the communities he serves, which is central to our mission at Planet,” said John Bosley, President of Mortgage Lending at Planet Home Lending. “His commitment to customers and strong leadership make him a natural fit with our values, and we’re confident he will play a key role in expanding our footprint in the Midwest.”About Planet Financial Group , LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group , LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet Home Lending improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://phlcorrespondent.com or https://planethomelending.com. About Planet Management Group, LLCPlanet Management Group, LLC, Rochester, N.Y., (NMLS # 2436134) maximizes the value of diverse investor assets through active management. For more information about Planet Management Group, please visit https://planetmanagementgroup.com.

