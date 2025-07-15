More heat pump rebates on the way; now open for renters, condo owners

CANADA, July 15 - More British Columbians will benefit from a heat pump this summer with the B.C. government’s launch of a new program to reduce energy use, lower energy bills and improve comfort for income-qualified apartment renters and condo owners.

The Better Homes Energy Savings Program Condo and Apartment Rebate will provide rebates up to $5,000 to support the purchase and installation of high-performance electric heat pumps in individual suites in multi-unit residential buildings (MURBs).

“Nearly a third of homes in B.C. are in multi-unit residential buildings,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. “We’ve had great success supporting the switch to heat pumps in single-family homes and in entire multi-unit residential buildings. All British Columbians who need a heat pump should have access to one, to feel comfortable in their homes year-round, experience better energy efficiency, and save money. So, we’re expanding our support to focus on helping apartment renters and condominium owners.”

The first phase of the program, available starting Tuesday, July 15, 2025, applies to suites in condo and apartment buildings that are six storeys and under, and are currently heated by electricity, such as electric baseboards. The program will be expanded in fall 2025 to include condos and apartments heated by fossil fuel (e.g., a gas-fired boiler).

“We are encouraged by the expansion of the heat pump rebate program to renters and condo owners living in lower-rise MURBs,” said Shauna Sylvester, director, Urban Climate Leadership. “It’s been difficult for people living in these buildings to get relief from the extreme heat. This program is a step in the right direction in creating healthy, safe and resilient homes for more British Columbians.”

To get a heat pump, income-qualified apartment renters and condo owners must include signed permission forms from their respective landlords and strata corporations in their applications. Applicants then receive an eligibility code that is used by a registered contractor to secure the rebates.

“This program will support families and seniors in apartments and townhomes across B.C. managing affordability concerns, and ensure they have the opportunity to convert to heat pumps to provide a safe and healthy controlled climate for their homes,” said Tony Gioventu, executive director, Condominium Home Owners Association of B.C. “Owners, tenants, and residents of strata properties are reminded to work with their strata councils to confirm they are complying with the local bylaws.”

In addition to this program, BC Hydro is offering non-income-qualified rebates to customers in individual suites in condo and apartment buildings of up to $2,500 on high-performance heat pumps and $1,000 for heat pump water heaters in electrically heated buildings. These energy-efficient upgrades help reduce utility costs and support a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Quick Facts:

The Better Homes Energy Savings Program, launched in June 2024, is funded through the Province and leverages contributions from BC Hydro and the federal government to support greater access to home energy retrofits for households with low or moderate incomes, including renters.

In April 2025, the Province announced $50 million in each of the next two fiscal years to deliver as many as 8,300 new heat pump rebates to British Columbians.

This phase one of the new program is expected to result in approximately 500 heat pumps installed for applicants, however, that number could be higher.

To date, the B.C. government’s Better Homes Energy Savings Program has provided funding for 27,832 heat pumps.

Learn More:

For more information, or to apply for the Better Homes Energy Savings Program Condo and Apartment Rebate, visit: https://www.betterhomesbc.ca/rebates/condo-and-apartment-rebates

For BC Hydro rebates, visit: www.bchydro.com/apartmentrebates