ORANGE BIOMED TO SHOWCASE LAB-QUALITY PORTABLE DIABETES TESTING TECHNOLOGY TO 2,500+ SPECIALISTS AT ADCES25

OBM rapid A1c Find Orange Biomed at ADCES Booth 1034

Preview of new HbA1c tech that requires minimal blood sample, reduces lab delays, & solves portable test accuracy challenges by removing protein-based reagents

Our microfluidic platform delivers lab-accurate HbA1c results in just minutes from a minimal blood sample, no protein-based reagents, no lab delays.” — Yeaseul Park, CEO and Co-Founder of Orange Biomed

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Biomed —the inventor of the world’s first pocket-sized, microfluidic-based A1C analysis device, dedicated to improving access and accuracy in chronic condition care—will showcase its lab-quality portable diabetes testing technology to the nation's leading diabetes care professionals at ADCES25, the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (ADCES) annual conference. Attendees can visit booth 1034 from August 8-11 for a preview of this cutting-edge testing method before it hits the market. Orange Biomed recently launched M.A.P. Your Health —a nationwide campaign designed to inspire and empower community members to monitor their risk factors and prevent chronic disease—in addition to the upcoming M.A.P. Your Health Chicago: Community Resource Fair and Public Health Forum event this August.“Our microfluidic platform delivers lab-accurate HbA1c results in just minutes from a minimal blood sample, no protein-based reagents, no lab delays,” said Yeaseul Park, CEO and Co-Founder of Orange Biomed. “With enhanced precision and portability compared to traditional systems, it aims to support Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (CDCES), endocrinologists, pharmacists, and other frontline clinicians who impact the lives of over 10 million people annually in closing critical gaps in diabetes monitoring and preventing long-term complications.”At booth 1034—located across from Learning Lab #1 and adjacent to the Food & Beverage Pavilion—Orange Biomed will preview OBM rapid A1c before it hits the market. The compact, handheld device will deliver lab-quality A1C results in minutes. The meter provides guided directions, leading users through a simple 3-step process to obtain results anywhere. Utilizing microfluidic technology, the OBM rapid A1c solution is not impacted by hemoglobin variants and therefore provides more accurate results for patients from diverse backgrounds. By reducing testing complexity, the platform is designed to help achieve recommended monitoring frequency, especially in rural, home-based, or resource-constrained settings. Attendees are encouraged to stop by between sessions to explore how this technology can help deliver more personalized, preventive care to people with diabetes or who are at higher risk of developing diabetes-related complications."ADCES25 connects us with frontline educators who understand the urgent need for accessible testing solutions," added Park. "Following the conference, we're extending this mission through M.A.P. Your Health Chicago at Humboldt Park Health Wellness Center, offering both in-person and virtual participation. We invite healthcare specialists across the country to join us in person or online for this important discussion on managing and preventing risks for chronic disease."About Orange BiomedWith U.S. headquarters in Seattle, WA, Orange Biomed was launched in 2021 by Duke University alumnus Dr. Unghyeon Ko and Yeaseul Park to solve unmet diabetes-focused healthcare needs. The healthcare startup innovates cutting-edge technology for diabetes management, including OBM rapid A1c.The global impact of OBM rapid A1c was recognized in 2024 when the Korean Hospital Association honored it with the prestigious KHF Innovation Award for its revolutionary application of microfluidic technology conducting single-cell analysis.In 2025 and beyond, Orange Biomed is focused on bringing OBM rapid A1c to U.S. patient-oriented healthcare. The company is preparing a 510(k) submission to the FDA for potential over-the-counter (OTC) clearance of its product, followed by a point-of-care (POC) application submission, further expanding access to innovative diabetes care solutions and more.Learn more: https://www.orangebiomed.com About the “M.A.P. Your Health” CampaignOrange Biomed, in collaboration with local healthcare leaders, is the flagship sponsor of “M.A.P. Your Health”—a nationwide campaign dedicated to empowering communities to monitor and manage their risk factors for chronic diseases.M.A.P. stands for Monitor A1C regularly, Adapt your treatment plan, and Prevent the risk of long-term complications.Through this campaign, Orange Biomed aims to close gaps in care and prevent long-term complications by raising awareness and encouraging individuals to take proactive steps to manage their health, regularly monitor their A1C, and use critical tools and resources to safeguard their long-term well-being.Take action today: https://map.orangebiomed.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.