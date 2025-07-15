Kentucky Church Shooting Underscores Urgent Need for Right to Bear’s House of Worship Program

Right to Bear highlights rising violence threats at houses of worship after the Kentucky church shooting, urging preparedness and training.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of a tragic church shooting in Kentucky this past weekend, Right to Bear is calling attention to the growing threat of violence at houses of worship and the critical need for preparedness, protection, and training through its national House of Worship security program.Right to Bear’s House of Worship initiative equips faith-based organizations with actionable guidance, volunteer team training, and legal protection for those who defend their congregations from active threats.“This is exactly why our program exists,” said Perry Orth, Vice President of Right to Bear. “Churches are meant to be sanctuaries, but they’re increasingly becoming soft targets. When violence strikes, your team is the first to respond. We make sure they’re protected legally, emotionally, and financially.”More than 1,600 violent incidents occur on church property each year, according to recent national data. Most of these incidents happen outside of Sunday worship—during youth activities, midweek services, community meals, and volunteer meetings. Despite this, many churches still lack formal security plans, communication protocols, or legal resources for their protectors.Right to Bear’s House of Worship program includes:• A free downloadable Church Security Checklist• Guidance on establishing and training church safety teams• One-on-one consultations with security and legal experts• Legal protection for volunteers who carry and respond• Resources tailored to each facility’s size, needs, and faith traditionRight to Bear partners directly with churches to strengthen preparedness, reduce liability, and create safer environments for worship. The program is free to explore and available nationwide.To learn more or download the free Church Security Checklist, visit:

