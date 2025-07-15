CMWP Foundation, Inc. Awarded $75,000 Career Pathways ARPA Grant - Entrepreneurship as a Career

Graduates from the CMWP Inaugural Career Pathways Program, Entrepreneurship as a Career CMWP Foundation, Inc. Logo Participants, Mentors, Trainers, and CMWP Leaders During the Program Kickoff All-Day Event

Targeted entrepreneurial training seeks to remove barriers that underrepresented entrepreneurs face in accessing business education, resources, and support.

We selected people from their community who understand firsthand the challenges of sustaining a business while navigating systemic barriers, racism, & lack of access to capital.” — Samantha Williams, CMWP Foundation, Inc. President & Co-Founder

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMWP Foundation, Inc . (CMWP) was awarded a $75,000 grant through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to design and lead the Career Pathways Initiative: Entrepreneurship as a Career. The City of New Haven supported the program as part of the State and Local Recovery Fund (SRLF), a $350 billion national investment to support equitable recovery.CMWP seeks to remove barriers that underrepresented entrepreneurs face in accessing business education, resources, and support. To meet these needs, the initiative offered transportation vouchers, free childcare, and dinner during training sessions to address food insecurity and increase access. To ensure funds were reinvested into the community, Fatz Cookery, a local Black-owned small business, catered to all program meals.The program kicked off with a full-day Saturday training event covering foundational business topics such as business formation, capability statements, and building business credit. Participants continued to meet weekly for two-hour sessions at the Dixwell Q House in New Haven, where successful local Black business leaders and professionals taught a comprehensive and impactful curriculum. President and Co-Founder of CMWP, Samantha Williams, noted, “We understand the importance of participants learning from entrepreneurs who share their lived experiences and cultural values. We diligently selected people from their community who understand firsthand the challenges of launching and sustaining a business while navigating systemic barriers, racism, and lack of access to capital. That relatability builds trust, and trust builds results.”The program concluded with a graduation celebration at The Vue in Hamden, which included an introductory golf outing, exposing participants to new professional networking spaces and social capital. Latisha Douglas, Vice President and Co-Founder of CMWP, added, “Business is done on the golf course, and we want to make sure our participants feel empowered when navigating any golf course.” She added, “Entrepreneurship transforms lives. This initiative was about giving people tools to thrive and lead.”Participants received hands-on assistance registering their businesses, practicing their pitch, and opening a business checking account. The Entrepreneurship as a Career program was managed by the CMWP Program Coordinator, Julia Melbourne. Her leadership ensured the program remained organized, responsive to participant needs, and focused on delivering tangible, real-world outcomes.________________________________________About CMWP Foundation, Inc.CMWP Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit entrepreneurial support organization (ESO) empowering Black and minority men, women, and children entrepreneurs. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, CMWP Foundation, Inc. empowers Black and minority entrepreneurs of all ages with holistic resources and support to drive inclusive growth and improve socioeconomic status, fostering sustainable. CMWP helps underrepresented entrepreneurs launch, grow, and sustain successful businesses through culturally responsive training, strategic partnerships, and community-driven support. The organization is led by a passionate team of professionals dedicated to breaking down systemic barriers and building inclusive pathways to entrepreneurship.For more information, visit www.cmwpfoundation.org or contact Info@CMWPFoundation.org.

