PurFuels® E-Free Fuel Gains Ground with New Distributors Across the US

Ethanol-free PurFuels® gasoline is now available in Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland, Texas, Arkansas, Florida and soon in Illinois and Massachusetts.

This growth reflects a strong market appetite for ethanol-free options, especially in regions with high performance and marine fuel needs.” — Jess Hewitt, President, Hyperfuels

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyperfuels, in collaboration with Advanced Fuel Solutions (AFS), is proud to announce expanded market availability of PurFuels® E-Free gasoline through a growing network of distributors across key U.S. regions, including the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Consumers and commercial users in Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland, Texas, Arkansas and Florida can now access street-legal, ethanol-free PurFuels® gasoline—with availability in up to 93-octane. Distribution will soon expand into Illinois and Massachusetts, reflecting the growing demand for high-quality, ethanol-free alternatives.

PurFuels® uses Hyperfuels-brand Isobutanol to deliver fully hydrophobic gasoline that repels water, resists phase separation and enhances performance, particularly in marine, small engine and premium automotive applications. Endorsed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and compatible with leading performance additives like Slipstream and ValvTect, E-Free is setting a new standard for clean, reliable fuel.

“This growth reflects a strong market appetite for ethanol-free options, especially in regions with high performance and marine fuel needs,” said Jess Hewitt, President of Hyperfuels. “Together with AFS, we’re proud to provide access to a fuel that performs and protects.”

AFS, the regional marketing partner for New England and the Mid-Atlantic, continues to support distributor expansion, technical education and additive integration to ensure top-tier product performance.

About PurFuels®

PurFuels® brand of fuels includes ethanol-free gasoline as well as other boutique fuels like nitromethane, methanol and 2-cycle premix gasoline. PurFuels® is expanding out of the hardware store and into the gas station dispenser. PurFuels® is a trademark of Hyperfuels, LLC.

About Advanced Fuel Solutions Inc. (AFS)

Founded in 1994, AFS is a leading developer of proprietary fuel-additive packages for various applications, including diesel, gasoline, biodiesel, marine fuels and home-heating oil. Committed to sustainability, AFS actively promotes low-carbon fuel solutions. For more information, visit yourfuelsolution.com.

About Hyperfuels

Houston-based Hyperfuels distributes high-performance and alternative fuels, lubricants and additives for performance engines. Since 1998, Hyperfuels has revolutionized the packaged fuel markets by creating a “grab and go” fuel canister with top-quality fuels such as Sunoco Racing Fuels®, PurFuels®, E-Free and SynDiesel®. Hyperfuels leads the industry in the distribution of ethanol-free fuels (using Isobutanol and HydroGuard™ oxygenates) to marinas, fire and crash rescue operations, and small engine users. For more information, visit hyperfuels.com.

For distribution inquiries or retail opportunities:

Jess Hewitt, President, Hyperfuels—jhewitt@hyperfuels.com | hyperfuels.com

Leo Verruso, Advanced Fuel Solutions—leo@yourfuelsolution.com | yourfuelsolution.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.