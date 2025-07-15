Eazy Grease Accelerates National Expansion with Strategic Acquisition of Green Nature Recycling

Leading Used Cooking Oil Collection Company Establishes Northeast Market Presence, Creating Multi-Regional Platform to Serve Growing Renewable Energy Sector

We're now positioned to serve customers across multiple regions while building the infrastructure that major biodiesel producers require for reliable feedstock supply.” — Artem Kamalov, Chief Revenue Officer of Eazy Grease

ELIZABETH, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eazy Grease, a rapidly expanding used cooking oil (UCO) collection and recycling company, today announced the successful acquisition of Green Nature Recycling, an established UCO collection and recycling company serving the Mid-Atlantic restaurant market. This strategic transaction marks Eazy Grease's entry into the Northeast waste management corridor, significantly expanding operational capabilities beyond its Florida stronghold and positioning the company as a major player in the nation's renewable energy supply chain.Through this acquisition, Eazy Grease gains immediate access to the Northeast market, now providing direct service capabilities across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Delaware. Green Nature Recycling's established operations and extensive customer relationships provide Eazy Grease with a proven platform to serve the region's dense restaurant and food service network, which generates substantial volumes of waste cooking oil daily. This acquisition represents a transformative milestone in our national expansion strategy, Green Nature Recycling's strong tri-state presence gives us immediate access to one of the country's largest UCO markets. We're now positioned to serve customers across multiple regions while building the infrastructure that major biodiesel producers require for reliable feedstock supply. This geographic diversification strengthens our value proposition to both restaurant partners and renewable fuel manufacturers." said Artem Kamalov, Chief Revenue Officer of Eazy Grease.The Northeast expansion creates significant strategic value by establishing Eazy Grease as a multi-regional UCO collection provider with enhanced operational scale and market reach. The company now operates across two of the nation's most active renewable energy markets, creating operational synergies and economies of scale that appeal to institutional investors and strategic partners seeking consolidated supply chain solutions in the growing biofuel sector.The transaction builds on Eazy Grease's aggressive merger and acquisition track record, including recent strategic acquisitions of DHT Grease Solutions, CleanFri, Daytona Biodiesel, and Relentless Renewables. This geographic diversification from regional Florida operations to a multi-regional platform spanning the Eastern seaboard demonstrates the company's scalable business model and management's strategic vision for capturing market share in the rapidly expanding renewable energy sector.With renewable diesel production capacity expanding nationwide and biodiesel consumption approaching record levels, UCO collection companies serve as critical infrastructure connecting waste streams to renewable fuel production. The U.S. renewable diesel market is projected to continue its robust growth trajectory, driven by federal and state renewable fuel standards, environmental regulations, and increasing corporate sustainability commitments. Eazy Grease's expanded multi-regional network positions the company to serve major biodiesel producers requiring consistent, large-volume feedstock supply across multiple markets while reducing transportation costs and supply chain complexity.The acquisition significantly enhances Eazy Grease's competitive position in several key areas. First, the expanded geographic footprint provides greater operational flexibility and risk diversification, reducing dependence on any single regional market. Second, the increased scale creates operational efficiencies that improve cost competitiveness and service delivery capabilities. Third, the multi-regional presence strengthens relationships with national restaurant chains and food service companies that require consistent service across multiple markets.Green Nature Recycling brings valuable assets to the combined organization, including established collection routes, processing facilities, customer relationships, and operational expertise in the Northeast market. The company's proven track record of reliable service delivery and regulatory compliance provides a solid foundation for Eazy Grease's continued growth in the region.The used cooking oil collection and recycling industry plays a crucial role in the circular economy, transforming waste products from restaurants and food service establishments into valuable feedstock for renewable fuel production. This process not only reduces environmental waste but also supports the production of cleaner-burning biodiesel and renewable diesel fuels that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector.Looking ahead, Eazy Grease plans to leverage its expanded platform to pursue additional strategic opportunities and continue building its national presence. The company's proven ability to successfully integrate acquisitions while maintaining operational excellence positions it well for continued growth in the dynamic renewable energy market.About Eazy GreaseEazy Grease specializes in comprehensive feedstock solutions for the biofuel and renewable diesel industries, operating throughout the North and Southeast regions of the United States. The company provides complete UCO collection services for restaurants and food service establishments, along with procurement, trading, and brokering of waste fats and oils to support producers' feedstock needs. As an ISCC-certified (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) company with extensive regional networks and full logistics capabilities, Eazy Grease delivers reliable, cost-effective feedstock supply while advancing the circular economy through professional waste cooking oil recycling. The company's comprehensive service offerings and commitment to sustainability make it a trusted partner for both waste generators and renewable fuel producers.

