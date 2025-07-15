SOUTH FLORIDA 6-AND-9 YEAR OLD ARTISTS TAKE ON NYC CHELSEA ART WORLD IN UPCOMING EXHIBIT & DEMO JULY 23-25

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art prodigies 6-year-old Bodhi and 9-year-old Sky Schneider (https://bodhi-sky.com/), known in South Florida for their abstract, resin pour-painting pieces included in homeowner's private collections and featured at art festivals, are heading to AGI Fine Arts’ The Loft this July 23rd to July 25th in Chelsea for an exclusive exhibit, LIVE painting, and VIP gathering open to the city’s vibrant art community.

“This upcoming exhibit is an incredible step for Bodhi and Sky’s recognition in the art community- I'm completely in awe, " stated Melissa Schneider, the boys' proud mom and Lead Designer/Co-Founder of Boca Raton’s Homes Innovation "From the playground to the prestigious art scene, we are grateful for the team at AGI Fine Arts who have recognized their talent and made this possible.”

The exhibit, entitled Bodhi+Sky: Stone and Space, will bring attendees into the boys’ world of color and warmth, with the event’s exclusive 'watch party' (set for July 23rd, 6-8pm and open to the public) showcasing the boys’ various painting techniques and creative process in a live painting demonstration. Attendees will enjoy hearing the boys' story, sampling tasty bites provided by renowned Baked by Melissa, and bring home crafted gift bags courtesy of The Customization Group, CanvasDiscounts.com, Pixyit, IceCream Sunscreen, and UppyLife.

Art lovers will also have the chance to attend the VIP Reception on July 24th (6-9pm), where they will sip on quality champagne, view Bodhi and Sky's collection of work, and connect with Chelsea, New York's one-of-a-kind art culture.

“I am overcome with pride,” added Schneider. “Seeing Bodhi and Sky share their passion with so many in the art community warms my heart, and this exhibit will be unforgettable for all of us.”

Sabrina Gilbertson, Director of AGI Fine Art, stated, “The Loft celebrates artists from all backgrounds within Chelsea’s dynamic art scene. Through AGI’s Young Artists Program which uplifts emerging youth voices, we’re proud to support Bodhi and Sky as they make an early and inspiring impact in the art world."

EXHIBIT DETAILS:

July 23rd-25th, 2025 at

The Loft

532 W 25th Street, 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10001

LIVE Art Demonstration with Bodhi + Sky:

July 23, 2025

6-8pm

VIP Event

July 24, 2025

6-9pm

For more information, visit:

https://agifineart.com/exhibitions/bodhi-sky-stone-and-space/

https://bodhi-sky.com/

About Bodhi & Sky Schneider:

Bodhi and Sky are talented, young brothers bringing a fresh voice to the world of pour painting. Since beginning their artistic journey in 2023, they have sold over 80 original artworks and showcased their creations at eight art festivals. Their dynamic pieces, rich in color and movement, have been featured in the "Truth in Art Show" at the BRIC Center and displayed in local businesses and home décor collections. Bodhi and Sky have studied at the Boca Raton Museum Art School and are members of the Palm Beach Watercolor Society, continuing to grow as artists while inspiring others. https://bodhi-sky.com/

About AGI Fine Arts:

AGI Fine Art was established by Agora Gallery of New York City to leverage years of experience in supporting artists who would like to exhibit their art at leading art events, including Miami Art Week, Artexpo New York and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

