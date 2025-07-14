Submit Release
House Bill 1446 Printer's Number 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, July 14 - House Bill 1446

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

SIEGEL, SCHLOSSBERG, KHAN, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, KUZMA, KINKEAD, DONAHUE, HILL-EVANS, BOROWSKI, INGLIS

Short Title

An Act authorizing local taxing authorities to provide for tax exemptions for improvements and redevelopment of certain underutilized property ; establishing the Economic Development and Mixed-Use Redevelopment Advisory Committee within the State Planning Board; and conferring powers and imposing duties on the Department of Community and Economic Development.

Memo Subject

Investing in the Future Redevelopment of Shopping Malls

Actions

1691 Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, May 13, 2025
2024 Reported as amended, June 25, 2025
First consideration, June 25, 2025
Re-committed to RULES, June 25, 2025
Re-reported as committed, July 14, 2025

EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

