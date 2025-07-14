House Bill 1446 Printer's Number 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, July 14 - House Bill 1446
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
SIEGEL, SCHLOSSBERG, KHAN, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, KUZMA, KINKEAD, DONAHUE, HILL-EVANS, BOROWSKI, INGLIS
Short Title
An Act authorizing local taxing authorities to provide for tax exemptions for improvements and redevelopment of certain underutilized property ; establishing the Economic Development and Mixed-Use Redevelopment Advisory Committee within the State Planning Board; and conferring powers and imposing duties on the Department of Community and Economic Development.
Memo Subject
Investing in the Future Redevelopment of Shopping Malls
Actions
|1691
|Referred to LOCAL GOVERNMENT, May 13, 2025
|2024
|Reported as amended, June 25, 2025
|First consideration, June 25, 2025
|Re-committed to RULES, June 25, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, July 14, 2025
