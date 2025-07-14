House Bill 586 Printer's Number 0595

PENNSYLVANIA, July 14 - Sponsors FRIEL, GLEIM, TAKAC, BURGOS, LABS, KHAN, GIRAL, VENKAT, VITALI, STAMBAUGH, KENYATTA, PIELLI, CUTLER, SANCHEZ, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MALAGARI, HILL-EVANS, OTTEN, ZIMMERMAN, WEBSTER, GREEN, PASHINSKI

Short Title An Act amending the act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380, No.97), known as the Solid Waste Management Act, in general provisions, further providing for definitions and for powers and duties of the department; in applications and permits, further providing for permits and licenses required, transition scheme and reporting requirements and providing for food processing residuals; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject Keeping Farms and Communities Safe by Managing Residual Food Processing Waste & Certification for FPR Haulers and Brokers

