Rio Piedra Plantation Hires New Executive Chef Christian J. Houston

Rio Piedra Plantation's New Executive Chef Christian J. Houston

Beyond the Field: Chef Christian J. Houston Brings Five-Star Flavor to Rio Piedra Plantation

We’re stepping into a new era – one where the dining experience is as unforgettable as the hunt.” — Sam Atchison, co-owner of Rio Piedra Plantation

CAMILLA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rio Piedra Plantation , long celebrated for its unmatched quail hunting, unspoiled landscape, and gracious Southern hospitality, is proud to announce the appointment of Executive Chef Christian J. Houston, marking a bold new chapter in its culinary story.Chef Houston brings more than 30 years of experience as a personal chef and across private sporting clubs and high-end restaurants – with a resume as rich as the cuisine he’s known for crafting. His appointment follows the retirement of beloved Chef Dirk Flachsmeier, who served with distinction for 24 years and helped define the dining experience for generations of Rio Piedra guests.“After nearly a quarter-century of excellence in the kitchen, Dirk leaves behind big shoes and a beautiful legacy,” said Beth Atchison, co-owner of Rio Piedra Plantation. “Christian not only honors that legacy but brings with him a creative vision that will elevate every plate we serve.”“We’re stepping into a new era – one where the dining experience is as unforgettable as the hunt,” echoed Sam Atchison, co-owner of Rio Piedra Plantation.At properties like Georgia’s Ohoopee Match Club (a private invitation-only club ranked 81 in the world by Golf Digest magazine) and Florida’s Pine Creek Sporting Club (a premier upland game club with over 2,400 sprawling acres of pristine hunting land), Houston designed seasonal, from-scratch menus that highlighted wild game, local produce, and coastal seafood. He’s led everything from multi-course wine dinners to garden-driven, no-menu programs for some of the country’s most exclusive member-driven clubs. His approach is built on refined technique, inspired sourcing, and what he calls a “hands-in-the-dirt respect” for ingredients.“The best meals start with a story,” said Houston. “That story might begin in the woods, in the field, or on a dock – but it ends in the kitchen, crafted with care. At Rio Piedra, I look forward to creating moments that live well beyond the plate.”Chef Houston’s cooking philosophy embraces what he calls “Southern game with world-class taste” – a style that blends soulful flavors with five-star finesse. From Cold Smoked Bob White "Dirty Birds" stuffed with Carolina Gold Dirty Rice and Apple-Rutabaga Hash, to Roast Saddle of Axis Venison with Braised Neck Agnolotti, Warm Quail Consommé, and more, his dishes promise a level of culinary sophistication rarely found in the sporting world.“At Rio Piedra, the pursuit of perfection doesn’t end when the guns are put away,” said Atchison. “It continues at the table – where the warmth of Southern hospitality meets the elegance of fine dining.”Rio Piedra guests can expect menus that evolve with the seasons, showcase the region’s bounty, and reflect the kind of elevated hospitality that has earned the plantation accolades from Orvis and loyal guests from across the country.About Rio Piedra Plantation:Located in the heart of Georgia’s famed Red Hills region, Rio Piedra Plantation is a three-time Orvis Lodge of the Year recipient, celebrated for its exceptional wingshooting, comfortable accommodations, and now, under Chef Houston’s leadership, a redefined culinary experience.Rio Piedra Plantation5749 S. Turkey Road, Camilla, GA 317301-229-336-1677Visit us on social media:For media inquiries or interviews, please contact:Desta GourleyCovey Call CommunicationsDesta@CoveyCall.com(850) 933-7541

